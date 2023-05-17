American meat and cold cut producer Oscar Mayer has changed the name of its famous Wienermobile to the Frankmobile.

The company, whose history in Madison spans 100 years and operates a corporate office at 910 Oscar Avenue, said the change is reflective of a hot dog recipe it will be releasing this summer.

Since 1936, the hot dog-themed Wienermobile (whose drivers are known as "hotdoggers") has been used to promote Oscar Mayer products.

The Frankmobile mostly resembles the Wienermobile, except for the decal displaying the new name.

