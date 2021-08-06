After a year without it, Packers' annual Family Night takes on greater meaning

“That will be my first time seeing it full,” Love said. “Obviously last year even in the playoffs when we bumped it up, coming out to see all the fans in the stadium was pretty sweet. But I’m definitely excited to see the stadium packed.”

Extra points

The Packers released long-snapper Joe Fortunato, apparently putting an end to the competition for the job. Incumbent Hunter Bradley is the only long-snapper on the roster now. … Outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers was awarded to the Packers on waivers from Baltimore. The Packers are thin at the position with Za’Darius Smith (back) not yet practicing, Randy Ramsey out with a significant ankle injury suffered in practice earlier this week and converted inside linebacker Kamal Martin also sidelined by a knee injury. … Cleared by doctors, second-year tight end Josiah Deguara practiced for the first time in camp, almost 10 months to the day after he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during an Oct. 5 game against Atlanta. … Aaron Rodgers’ got the crowd excited by depositing a 50-yard throw in the net during the quarterback’s daily deep-ball drills. https://twitter.com/NicoleMenner/status/1423337226495307783 … Third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert had the story of the day, sharing the first time he met Rodgers. “The first day, I was walking to the bathroom and in walks Aaron,” Benkert said. “I’ve never met him before and (it’s), ‘Hey, nice to meet you, but I have to go to the bathroom.’ That was my first time meeting him. I really didn’t picture it going that way.”