After a year without it, Packers' annual Family Night takes on greater meaning

GREEN BAY — It is still just a practice, even though Matt LaFleur is planning to incorporate some live-tackling this year.
Nevertheless, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Green Bay Packers’ annual Family Night a year ago, the event will return to Lambeau Field on Saturday night. And while the sold-out practice has always been a useful tool for acclimating young players to their new surroundings, it will take on added value this time around.
Not only will it be good for the members of the new rookie class, but last year’s rookies — even the ones who saw extensive playing time — will be seeing a close-to-full stadium for the first time after games were played in front of empty or near-empty stadiums throughout last season.
“Oh, we can’t wait for Family Night,” coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. “I think it’s going to great, especially for our young players that maybe have not had an opportunity to play in front of big crowds.
“It’s almost like their first preseason game. And that’s how we’re going to treat it, especially at the end of the night in terms of just getting some live action. We’re super excited to have our fans back in the stands and there’s just so much energy and excitement that goes along with that.”
Asked what he remembers from his only Family Night in 2019 as a rookie head coach, LaFleur replied, “I just couldn’t believe how many people were there to watch a practice. It was special. It was my first time to walk out of that tunnel onto that field with a pretty packed house.”
The biggest home crowd the Packers played in front of last season was in their NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The official attendance for that game in the 80,000-seat stadium was 8,456.
It will also mark an important milepost for second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who was the inactive third quarterback for all 18 of the Packers’ games last season, including playoffs.
“That will be my first time seeing it full,” Love said. “Obviously last year even in the playoffs when we bumped it up, coming out to see all the fans in the stadium was pretty sweet. But I’m definitely excited to see the stadium packed.”
Extra points
The Packers released long-snapper Joe Fortunato, apparently putting an end to the competition for the job. Incumbent Hunter Bradley is the only long-snapper on the roster now. … Outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers was awarded to the Packers on waivers from Baltimore. The Packers are thin at the position with Za’Darius Smith (back) not yet practicing, Randy Ramsey out with a significant ankle injury suffered in practice earlier this week and converted inside linebacker Kamal Martin also sidelined by a knee injury. … Cleared by doctors, second-year tight end Josiah Deguara practiced for the first time in camp, almost 10 months to the day after he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during an Oct. 5 game against Atlanta. … Aaron Rodgers’ got the crowd excited by depositing a 50-yard throw in the net during the quarterback’s daily deep-ball drills. https://twitter.com/NicoleMenner/status/1423337226495307783 … Third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert had the story of the day, sharing the first time he met Rodgers. “The first day, I was walking to the bathroom and in walks Aaron,” Benkert said. “I’ve never met him before and (it’s), ‘Hey, nice to meet you, but I have to go to the bathroom.’ That was my first time meeting him. I really didn’t picture it going that way.”