MIDDLETON, Wis. — Six months after being told of alleged bullying in the Middleton High School football program that might have escalated into the sexual assault of a player, the team’s coach was allowed to resign with a letter of reference and a promise his bosses would effectively say nothing about his departure.

That’s according to a Jan. 24 agreement between the Middleton-Cross Plains School District and Jason Pertzborn, who led the Middleton Cardinals since 2019 and was an assistant coach for six years before that. Released in response to a Wisconsin State Journal public records request, it includes no details about the alleged bullying and assault themselves.

But in a 22-page report released last month, Middleton Police detail allegations that football players urinated on a fellow teammate, tried to grab his genitals in the shower, urged him to “kill himself” and otherwise engaged in hazing and bullying so severe one student worried the bullied player might harm himself or others.

An investigation into the incidents was launched by the school’s school resource officer after a witness sent coaches and administrators videos of the victim holding knives and a hunting rifle and “bawling.”

Pertzborn and assistant coach Brad Rogeberg were made aware of the initial bullying July 24, 2022, according to the police report. But it wasn’t until Jan. 11 that the high school’s school resource officer, Kim Wood, was made aware of a possible sexual assault that occurred the previous week as well as “ongoing harassment behavior toward a student/member of the varsity football team,” the report said.

Police have turned their findings over to Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, whose office would make a decision on whether to file charges in the case. Ozanne did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

Under Pertzborn’s separation agreement, the district agrees to not challenge any claim he makes for unemployment insurance, continues to pay for his dental insurance through June 30 and waived a $1,500 fee Pertzborn would have been required to pay for breaking his employment contract.

It also says the “District will provide a letter of reference setting forth Mr. Pertzborn’s dates of employment, positions held, and committees served on” and both sides “agree to state only that Mr. Pertzborn is resigning for personal reasons and will answer any inquiries in the same manner.”

Both sides also agree not to make any “disparaging or defamatory” statements about the other.

Pertzborn, who also taught business education at the high school, was diagnosed with cancer Jan. 13, 2022, and announced he was cancer-free a year later.

He was one of five staff members who served up to 12 days of unpaid suspensions in 2010 after an investigation showed he and others viewed adult content on the district’s email system. Pertzborn, who had been with the district since 2002, was given a verbal warning and told to stop sending inappropriate jokes.

The district announced on Feb. 15 that football coaches will receive mandatory training on bullying, and there will be more supervision in locker rooms at the high school, and that there will be more education for students on how to identify and report bullying.

The district is conducting a separate investigation of the football program in response to the bullying and assault allegations.

