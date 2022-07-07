After court ruling, Kenosha County DA plans to continue prosecution of woman charged with killing man who trafficked her

In an opinion delivered Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruled in favor of Chrystul Kizer, the now-22-year-old accused of killing the Kenosha man who had been sex trafficking her and other girls.

No one disputes that Kizer, when she was 17 in June 2018, shot and killed Randall Volar III, who authorities say was soon to be arrested for sex crimes against children prior to his death.

Kizer’s defense team has aimed to build a defense around the allegations that Volar had abused and trafficked Kizer.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office has aimed to disallow that defense by appealing a Court of Appeals decision to the Supreme Court. The defense had initially been disallowed by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge David P. Wilk, but the Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Kizer and overturned Wilk’s ruling.

But in the 4-3 decision delivered Wednesday morning, the state’s high court has ruled in favor of Kizer. As such, she will be able to use “an affirmative defense for any offense committed as a direct result” of having been trafficked at her upcoming trial.

Decision and facts of the case

In an atypical vote for the state’s high court, three liberal-backed justices were joined by conservative-backed Justice Rebecca Bradley in the majority opinion. Dissenting were three conservative-backed justices, including Justice Brian Hagedorn, the most common swing vote of the seven justices.

Kizer has said she was “tired” of Volar touching her, precipitating the killing. She has said that she met Volar through a now-defunct sex-trafficking website and that he sold her to others for sex.

The two sides of the case disagree on whether Volar’s alleged abuse directly led to his death in a way that absolves Kizer of legal culpability.

As the Supreme Court’s majority decision, penned by Justice Rebecca Dallet, noted: “Unlike many crimes, which occur at discrete points in time, human trafficking can trap victims in a cycle of seemingly inescapable abuse that can continue for months or even years. For that reason, even an offense that is unforeseeable or that does not occur immediately after a trafficking offense is committed can be a direct result of the trafficking offense, so long as there is still the necessary logical connection between the offense and the trafficking. “

At question is a lack of clarity in state law.

Under a state law passed in 2008, victims of sex trafficking are immune from prosecution from crimes they themselves may have “committed as a direct result” of having been trafficked.

The decision does not protect someone who has been a victim of trafficking from all prosecution.

As Dallet wrote in the majority opinion: “It is not enough to say simply that because the defendant is a victim of human trafficking, any offense they commit subsequently must be a direct result of the trafficking. The offense must bear a logical, causal connection to the underlying trafficking offense; it must be a direct result of the trafficking. Thus, our interpretation does not create ... blanket immunity for victims of human trafficking.”

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office had argued this protection cannot be stretched to include a defense against killing the trafficker themselves, while those defending Kizer say it can be because the laws on the books have no restrictions on what crimes can be included.

In court documents, the DA’s Office, which had originally charged Kizer with first-degree intentional homicide, argued the charge should be lowered to second-degree intentional homicide as a result of the sex trafficking defense.

The three justices who dissented agreed with prosecutors. Justice Patience D. Roggensack, who wrote the dissenting opinion, noted that under Wisconsin law if someone is coerced to commit murder their conviction can be second-degree intentional homicide when the facts of the case otherwise would lead to a conviction of first-degree intentional homicide.

Thus, Roggensack wrote that the “trafficking defense, which is grounded in coercion, is not a complete defense to first-degree intentional homicide. Therefore, I conclude that the trafficking defense is limited by the chain of statutory cross references which is in accord with the common law and, therefore, results in mitigation of a first-degree intentional homicide charge to a second-degree charge.”

In the majority opinion, the justices ruled that Kizer must first provide evidence for a trial judge that her decision to kill Volar was connected to being trafficked before she can invoke immunity.

“Chrystul Kizer deserves a chance to present her defense and today’s decision will allow her to do that,” Kizer’s attorney, Katie York, said. “While the legal process on this matter is far from over, we, along with Chrystul and her family, believe the decision today affirms the legal rights provided by Wisconsin statute to victims of sex trafficking facing criminal charges.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the decision “brings needed clarity regarding the scope of the affirmative defense for survivors of the vile crime of human trafficking.”

DA responds

In a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said the Supreme Court decision was “helpful.”

With the clarity provided by the decision, Graveley said law enforcement can now see the sex trafficking defense as “similar to a self-defense” argument. I.e., a survivor of sex trafficking can argue that a crime committed as a direct result of having been trafficked can be “a complete defense” in the same way that someone charged with homicide can argue they killed someone but were acting in self-defense and be found not guilty by a jury.

Graveley noted that the legal protection for sex trafficking victims against being charged for crimes “committed as a direct result” of their predicament is “seldom used” and had not been wholly defined by the courts in Wisconsin until Wednesday.

He does not expect any more appeals.

A court trial is still likely and the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office plans to continue with its prosecution of Kizer. She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as well as taking/driving a vehicle without consent (as she is accused of taking Volar’s car after killing him) and arson (as she is accused of setting the home Volar had lived in on fire), in addition to possession of a firearm as a felon.

Todd Richmond of the Associated Press contributed to this report.