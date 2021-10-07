After facing financial disaster, outlook improves for UW campuses

After months of grim financial forecasts, University of Wisconsin System leaders presented a much rosier financial outlook this week as schools settle into another school year shadowed by the pandemic.

"I’m very comfortable being in this position today," System vice president for finance Sean Nelson told the UW Board of Regents during a Thursday meeting at UW-Oshkosh. "I feel very hopeful that we’re going to come out of this pandemic perhaps even stronger than ever."

It's quite the turnaround from last year when campus officials peppered speeches with words like "disaster" and "unprecedented" and crisis."

An annual report showing the money left on the books when the fiscal year closed June 30 that is not restricted for a purpose like a gift or grant grew by $189 million from the previous year. Nelson attributed most of the increase to federal COVID-19 relief funding, a $300 million spending reduction and the state returning $45 million it initially asked the System to give back when budget projections looked particularly dire in the spring of 2020.

The better-than-expected financial position prompted Regent Bob Atwell to ask what, if anything, should be done to make up for the financial harm caused by furloughing employees and laying off some staff.

Those are campus-level decisions, Nelson said.

UW-Madison has set aside $5 million for a bonus fund that will reward employees who made extra efforts during the pandemic. Chancellor Rebecca Blank said she expects the university this year will be in "reasonably good shape."

UW-Madison last fall projected $320 million in revenue losses and increased costs from March 2020 through June 2021. The actual budget hole turned out to be $226 million, Blank told faculty during her annual State of the University address earlier this week.

Federal COVID-19 relief money covered about 20% of the university's losses. A larger-than-expected incoming freshman class this fall also helped. Research grant awards grew by more than 15%, despite initial worries of a drop due to limited lab access in the early months of the pandemic. An "unusually large number" of faculty churned out new proposals, many of which were related to COVID-19.

Even though a hiring freeze was in place for some time in 2020, UW-Madison has hired 80 new faculty over the past year.

"We have entirely absorbed the losses of the past year and a half of the pandemic," she said. "That means we’re going into the current year with no overhanging budget problems from the pandemic."

Emergency reserves up

The pandemic also put a spotlight on campuses' so-called "rainy day" funds. Universities can normally tap their reserve funds during times of emergency.

Republican lawmakers in 2013, however, forced campuses to start spending down the amount of money they keep on hand after noticing the System had about $1.05 billion set aside and carried from one year to the next without being clearly explained in financial reports.

The System began producing detailed, campus-by-campus reports breaking down the accounts. In reality, most of the money is already designated or planned for a specific program or building project.

Several campuses by early 2020 had nearly depleted their emergency reserves, leaving them particularly vulnerable when the pandemic hit. The System as a whole by the end of the 2020 fiscal year had enough in reserves to cover about 32 days of expenses.

The latest report covering the year that ended June 30 showed UW institutions with $977 million in balances that could support about 47 days of operating expenses.

About 85% of the money is accounted for, leaving institutions with about $158 million in real reserves for an unexpected emergency - roughly 2% of its roughly $6.5 billion dollar operating budget. The System reported about $112 million in reserves a year ago.

UW-Madison designated $33.6 million as true cash reserves to cover unexpected expenses. That's up from the $24 million it had last year, according to System reports.

