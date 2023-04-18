James Skibo was more than just an explorer of Wisconsin’s past.

As the state’s archaeologist, he was an ambassador of antiquity, sharing history and artifacts with community groups and members of the Wisconsin Historical Society. Skibo, who took on the role in 2021 after a distinguished career with Illinois State University, also worked closely with other archaeologists and the state’s Indigenous communities, especially after the remarkable discovery of two ancient canoes in Lake Mendota in 2021 and 2022.

Skibo’s work and passion were being fondly remembered after he died Friday after being found unresponsive in the lake just a few hundred yards east of where the canoes were found. Skibo, who was 63, was with two other divers, including marine archaeologist Tamara Thomsen, and was taking part in a preparation dive for the upcoming season, according to Christian Overland, director and CEO of the Historical Society.

“He had retired and he chose to work with us, in terms of bringing his great expertise and conviction of education and democratizing archaeology and history for everyone. So, it’s a huge loss,” Overland said Monday.

“Jim was such a collaborator. He’s just one of those scientists/historians that worked for the greater good of everyone, and with our sovereign nations as well. Everybody is mourning right now.”

Skibo was pulled from Lake Mendota just off McKenna Park in Shorewood Hills by rescue crews from the Madison Fire Department at about 9:20 a.m. Friday. The cause of death remains under investigation, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

For an archaeologist with decades of experience, finding the canoes and participating in the multiyear restoration effort at the State Archive Preservation Facility on Madison’s Near East Side were among the highlights of a career that included years of study on Grand Island, located in Lake Superior off Munising, Michigan.

Carbon dating determined that one canoe found last September was 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The other canoe, recovered in June 2021, was found to be about 1,200 years old.

“He was looking forward to getting back in the water with his colleagues this spring to further explore the site of the historic canoe recoveries, as he knew there are many stories yet to be shared,” the Historical Society wrote on its Facebook page.

Skibo had previously chaired the anthropology department at Illinois State University, where he worked for 27 years. During his career, Skibo authored and edited 11 books and reviewed dozens of articles on pottery, archaeological theory and the archaeology of the Great Lakes. From 2000 to 2018, Skibo co-edited, with Catherine Cameron, the Journal of Archaeological Method and Theory and edited a book series, “Foundations of Archaeological Inquiry.”

But when he retired from Illinois State, Skibo could not stay away from his craft and in 2021 was named Wisconsin’s state archaeologist.

“He was a mentor but also a great learner,” Overland said. “And what I mean by a great learner is that he was an explorer. He was always thinking about what people could learn from history, not just reading it in books but bringing it to people.”

Skibo also kept a robust schedule that often sent him to speaking engagements three or four times a week. Just two days before his death, Skibo and Thomsen spoke about the canoe recoveries at the 22nd annual meeting of the of the Lake Shore Nature Preserve. On Thursday night, Skibo was at the preservation facility sharing details and stories about the canoes at a special event for members of the Historical Society.

Skibo is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Becky, and his adult children, Matt and Sadie.

Overland praised Skibo for his continued outreach and collaboration and work to promote Wisconsin history not just to academics or in journals but to everyday Wisconsinites.

“He brought people together,” Overland said. “He was a partner with many people, and people will miss that because Jim helped not just his team, but he helped out community members, too. He was the people’s archaeologist, and I would like him to remembered that way.”

