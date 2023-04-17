An "explorer at heart" who left behind a lifetime of discovery and research, Wisconsin's archeology community is showing an outpouring of grief after the death of state archeologist James M. Skibo on Friday. He was 63.

Skibo died after being being pulled from Lake Mendota by rescue crews on Friday, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said. The Wisconsin Historical Society said Skibo had been on a routine dive preparing for the maritime archaeology season at the time of Friday's incident.

Skibo's exact cause of death remains under investigation, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

An archeologist with decades of experience, the Historical Society first hired Skibo as as the state archaeologist in 2021. During his time in the role, Skibo assisted in the recovery of two Native American canoes from the waters of Lake Mendota, a pair of extraordinary archeological finds.

Carbon dating determined that one canoe found last September was 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The other canoe, recovered in June 2021, was found to be about 1,200 years old.

The two canoes were found near the area of Lake Mendota where Skibo was pulled from on Friday.

"He was looking forward to getting back in the water with his colleagues this spring to further explore the site of the historic canoe recoveries, as he knew there are many stories yet to be shared," the Historical Society said on Facebook.

Just two days before his death, Skibo and fellow historical society archaeologist Tamara Thomsen, who found the canoes, had spoken about the recoveries at the annual of the Lake Shore Nature Preserve.

Skibo had previously chaired the anthropology department at Illinois State University, where he worked for 27 years. During his career, Skibo authored and edited eleven books and reviewed dozens of articles on pottery, archaeological theory and the archaeology of the Great Lakes, the Historical Society said.

"Jim's passion and enthusiasm reverberated through the halls of our organization and throughout the state," the Historical Society.

"An explorer at heart, Jim traveled Wisconsin on a mission to democratize archaeology, and he loved to tell the stories of the past through the lens of the archaeological record left behind," the Historical Society said. "He truly was the “People’s Archaeologist,” as he often referred to himself."

Around 9:20 a.m. on Friday, the Madison Fire Department had responded to reports of a missing diver in Lake Mendota's waters off of Shorewood Hills. The department's water rescue team brought Skibo to shore and gave him medical care but he later died at an area hospital.

State Journal reporter Barry Adams contributed to this report.

