After Illinois Deere worker's death, others mourn — and raise safety concerns

More than eight union workers sat in silence outside a gate of the John Deere Seeding plant in Moline, Illinois.

The setting was similar to other days — a tent covering food and firewood, chairs, crackling fire barrels, and cars honking as they passed the site — but the typical chatter and enthusiastic sign waving was muted. Members stood or sat by themselves rather than grouped in conversation. Even a union member’s yellow lab, sporting a red UAW bandana, was laying quietly in the grass.

The UAW workers were mourning one of their own, Richard Rich, a Local 79 member, who was struck and killed walking to the picket line at John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan, Illinois, on Wednesday morning.

According to Milan Police, Rich, 56, was crossing the Rock Island-Milan Parkway at Deere Drive when he was struck by a motorist. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the UAW leadership, he was a 15-year employee of the Deere PDC.

“We didn’t want it to come to this,” said one Moline worker about the strike. “We are still trying to take it all in.”

Picketing has been halted for the day at the Milan site, a union member said.

Concerns of safety

At the Milan gate intersection, streetlights have been out since the start of the strike, according to union workers, who feel this may have contributed to decreased visibility in the dark at night and in the early morning.

One union member, who asked to remain anonymous due to fear of retribution, said they called the Milan Municipal Building on Oct. 15 to report the outage. They called at 8:58 a.m., according to a screenshot of their call log.

According to an email obtained under an open records request, on the morning of Oct. 15, a Milan public official, whose name was redacted, submitted a streetlight repair request to MidAmerican Energy Company for the Rock Island-Milan Parkway and Deere Drive intersection.

An Oct. 15 confirmation email, time stamped 9:13 a.m., from a MidAmerican customer service account said “standard completion time is three weeks; however, some orders may take longer to complete.”

A family member of union workers, who has children and a spouse on the Milan picket line, said they also called the Milan Municipal Building at 9:16 a.m. Oct. 25 to report the outage, according to their cell phone log.

The streetlight is still not repaired, according to three picketers.

'Near misses'

At the Moline plant, workers bundled in hats, gloves and UAW gear gathered around smoking fire barrels. They were concerned a similar incident could take place at their plant, especially at night and in the early mornings. They said they have seen “near misses” at their facility between vehicles and picketers.

“You should see how fast people drive here,” said one Moline union worker.

On Oct. 19, for example, Moline Police said a semi-truck entered Gate 24 of the Moline plant driving “too fast” near a group of union workers on the picket line.

Union members were near the driveway when the truck entered the gate. A night shift officer in a squad car was at the intersection when the truck entered the plant and asked the driver to drive slower.

The officer dealt with the incident like any “any other observed traffic infraction,” Moline police said in an email to the Quad-City Times/Moline Dispatch-Argus at that time. No additional police were called to the scene.

Paul Iversen, labor expert at the University of Iowa Labor Center, said deaths on the picket lines are not common, but near misses or minor accidents, like the incident at Moline, are. Specifically, vehicles entering a plant with a picket line in front have been known to speed through the picket line without waiting for union members to completely clear the driveway.

“It doesn't sound like that was the case in this situation,” Iversen said. “But there are a number of situations where there have been near-misses where people have had to jump out of the way very quickly to avoid being hit.”

To improve safety on the picket lines, Iversen said instructing motorists to drive carefully near picket lines, especially when it is dark out, can help. Overall, he said there is a general lack of safe ways to cross most highways.

“There should just be more ways to cross big roadways like that safely,” Iversen said. “(Like) pedestrian bridges, or some cities are putting like pedestrian tunnels rather than crosswalks on some major intersections.”

Multiple workers at the Moline plant said they would feel safer if more lighting was installed near their strike sites for increased visibility at night. Additionally, they said an increase in crosswalks and signs warning drivers of a picket line ahead would make them feel safer.

A 'heartbreaking loss'

One Milan worker, who requested to be anonymous out of fear of retribution, said he worked with Rich and the loss was “heartbreaking.”

“It makes you wonder that maybe if Deere would have taken a stronger position to really want to settle all these problems, we wouldn't have had to go through this,” said the worker, referencing the union's rejection of the initial contract and their so far unheeded call for higher wage increases and improved retirement plans.

Deere & Co. released a statement Wednesday morning, stating “we are saddened by the tragic accident and death of one of our employees” and are awaiting reports from law enforcement.

“All of us at John Deere express our deepest condolences to their family and friends,” the statement read.

The UAW also issued a press release on behalf of the national and Region 4 offices.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our brother who was reporting to the picket line. Our brother was fighting for what is right and we all mourn for his family and co-workers,” said Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4, in the release. “Through our tears, we continue to picket and honor the solidarity of our fallen brother. But we do this with heavy hearts today.”

Emily Andersen contributed to this story.

Quad-City Times​

