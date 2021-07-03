 Skip to main content
After nearly 2 years in jail on charges he ran black market THC vape operation, Kenosha County man released on bond

court Tyler Huffhines.jpg

Tyler Huffhines is shown during a court appearance in September 2019. Nearly two years after he was arrested on drug charges, Huffhines posted bond Thursday night and returned home to await trial.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

Nearly two years after he was arrested on drug charges, Tyler Huffhines posted bond Thursday night and returned home to await trial.

Huffhines, 21, of Paddock Lake, made national news in September 2019 when he and his brother Jacob — and eventually their mother Courtney — were arrested and charged in a black market THC vape manufacture and sales scheme.

Tyler Huffhines is charges with three counts of possession of THC more than 10,000 grams, two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place and identity theft for allegedly using another man’s name and information to rent a condominium.

At a bond hearing Thursday, Huffhines’s bond was dropped from $500,000 to $100,000. Hours later the bond was posted and Huffhines was released at about 10:30 p.m.

Tyler, a Carthage College student at the time of his arrest, was the alleged ringleader of an operation that prosecutors said was manufacturing up to 5,000 vapes a day from a Bristol condominium rented using a false name and his mother as a real estate agent.

The Huffhines allegedly hired employees to manufacture the vapes and to transport THC from California and Colorado to Wisconsin, the products allegedly manufactured first at Courtney Huffhines Union Grove real estate office and then from the rented condominium. According to prosecutors Huffhines was keeping all the trappings of a legitimate business, from time cards to security video of employees to social media marketing and merchandising swag that included “Wisco Bagboy” t-shirts and sweatshirts handed out with drug purchases.

The operation came to light after an investigation that began when a teenager — at the behest of his parents — reported vape sales among students at a Waukesha high school.

Eight people were ultimately charged in the Huffhines case, including Tyler, his brother Jacob, 25, and mother Courtney, 44. Five others who were allegedly employees of the operation either making vapes or transporting them were also charged.

Jacob Huffhines, who had two previous drug-dealing arrests, was on probation at the time of his arrest on the THC vape case. His probation was revoked and he is now in prison as he awaits trial on the new charges.

Courtney Huffhines posted $100,000 bond the same day she made her initial appearance in court in October 2019. The other five defendants, who are facing less serious or fewer charges, are all out of custody on bond.

Tyler Huffhines got a new chance for release when the case was shifted from Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner, who is retiring, to Judge Bruce Schroeder. Wagner had previously turned down requests to modify Huffhines bond.

With the shift to Schroeder’s court, defense attorney Mark Richards filed a motion to modify bond. At the Thursday hearing, the prosecution objected. They have previously argued that they have evidence that suggests Huffhines may have hidden a large amount of cash before his arrest, making him a flight risk.

Schroeder ruled in Huffhines favor, lowering the bond to $100,000 and setting conditions that he be on house arrest, only leaving home for medical appointments and appoints with his attorney or for court. He is allowed to have contact with is mother, but not to discuss the case with her.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in January.

