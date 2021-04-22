After nearly 71 years of marriage, Wisconsin couple die within days of each other in same hospice room

Art and Phyllis Hellenbrand's relationship began where others of their generation often found love — at a dance. It ended this month after nearly 71 years of marriage when the Waunakee, Wisconsin, couple died within days of each other — in the same hospice room.
"They had a good, strong relationship," said Pam Olsen, the youngest of their four children. "They definitely were there for each other through the ups and downs of almost 71 years."
A farmer, road maintenance worker, mower of Waunakee parks and, later, a caregiver to his wife, Art died April 8 at age 94 at Agrace hospice care. Phyllis was a prolific baker of cinnamon rolls for a Lodi cafe, seamstress of her children's wardrobes, senior center volunteer and lover of the family cottage.
On Monday — 11 days after her husband's death — Phyllis died in the same room of the Fitchburg facility. She was 90 years old.
"People really, I think, respect when they've been together so long that they really were going to try so hard to keep them together," Sheila Bunch, the second youngest of the four children, said of the medical staff who cared for the couple to the very end.
Phyllis, whose maiden name was Clemens, grew up on a family farm in the town of Dane; Art was raised in nearby Waunakee. The pair met attending a local wedding dance, an important social function at the time, Olsen said.
They married on May 16, 1950, marking their 25th and 50th wedding anniversaries with big open-house style parties, Bunch said. The 60th anniversary was a smaller affair with just immediate family.
But a once-in-a-century pandemic upended celebrations of the Hellenbrands' 70th year of marriage last May. Instead, a car parade of neighbors, friends, family, firefighters and police drove by the couple's Waunakee home, honking out well wishes.
"We couldn't celebrate it any other way," Bunch said. "They just sat and watched, which was really cool."
For years, Art tended to livestock and the land of the farm Phyllis grew up on outside of Dane, Bunch said, where he would regularly work late into the evening while her mother ran the house and did other chores.
Not every day was easy in a relationship that has lasted that long, Bunch said, but "they just worked hard together."
The Hellenbrands leave behind four children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Bunch said. The past year had been tough on her parents, Olsen said, as COVID-19 limited social interactions.
"So much of things had stopped for them, because my dad and mom both had played cards with friends up until about a year ago when COVID started," Olsen said. "They were very family oriented. They definitely smiled when their grandchildren visited."
Art and Phyllis were able to stay in their own home up until March, which Olsen said was really important to her parents. Bunch said Art acted as a caregiver to his wife for the past few years with their children helping out as well.
"A lot of men his age wouldn't have done that," Bunch said. "I guess mom took good care of him, so he then helped take good care of her."
Devout Catholics, the Hellenbrands attended Mass weekly at Saint John the Baptist in Waunakee, Bunch said. Art's health started to turn this year, Olsen said, and the couple moved into assisted living in March.
A couple weeks later, they were moved to St. Mary's Hospital. Art and Phyllis were initially on separate sides of the hospital, Bunch said. But the nurses worked hard to get the Hellenbrands on the same floor, and by Easter they were in the same hospital room, holding hands, Olsen said.
"The hospital went well above and beyond doing what they could to keep their lives together," she said.
In early April, Art and Phyllis were both moved to Agrace hospice where the staff were also able to get them a room together, Bunch said.
After Art died, Bunch said Phyllis had one day in hospice where "she was just like her old self," chatting with family members and wishing her grandson a happy 21st birthday.
"It was wonderful," Bunch said. "She wanted to know when the funeral was, what our plans were, and what she was going to wear to it. It was just a wonderful day."
On Saturday, the couple will be buried together in their parish cemetery following a funeral Mass officiated by the Rev. Msgr. James Gunn, who blessed the Hellenbrands at their 70th, 60th and 50th wedding anniversaries, Bunch said.
"They definitely had a lot of love for each other," Olsen said. "They showed us family was so important to them."