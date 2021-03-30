RACINE — Kari Pavia was out late one night in Kenosha with some friends this month when she got a frantic message from her landlord.

The message, Pavia said, was about something being on fire and an “explosion” in her room.

Pavia then got a message from her neighbor asking if she was OK. That message was accompanied by a photo of firetrucks outside the home. Pavia began to panic and headed home.

Pavia rented out space for herself and her cat at a two-story home owned by Heidi Eckblad at 2055 Green St. The home is single-family but had three parties living in it. A fire destroyed Pavia’s ground-level room on March 14.

“I was numb. It seemed like I was having a bad dream. I was in so much shock and I couldn’t believe it happened,” Pavia said.

Now, she can hardly believe the swell of support the community has shown her in helping her recover.

From bad to worse

Pavia hadn’t been home since noon that day. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but an initial release from the Racine Fire Department said a faulty wax heater was the cause. Pavia said it may have been something electrical within her room that caught fire, maybe the wax heater, and spread to a container of butane in her bed, which caused the explosion.

“I didn’t even know what to say to Heidi,” Pavia said. “I felt so responsible. Even though it wasn’t completely my fault, I felt responsible.”

The fire was mainly contained to the one room, but damage was estimated at $15,000. Pavia lost most of her belongings, including clothes and toiletries. She had a few bins in the garage that were untouched, but other than that, “I lost everything,” she said. “I had everything in that room from when I moved from another house.”

To make matters worse, she was staying in a hotel for a number of days when she was searching for a new place to live after the fire. While there, her purse was stolen.

Her cat, who somehow survived the fire, additionally ran away from the hotel. The cat has since been spotted but has not been caught — he’s a “timid cat,” Pavia said.

She had just purchased a $2,400 car and put down $1,800, but returned it in order to have money to live off for the time being. She ended up purchasing a different car for a lot less — $500.

Since the fire, she’s been using only one debit card — her other cards are still in the process of being replaced.

She’s now staying with a friend temporarily until she finds another place to stay more permanently.

Losing a lot

She was most upset about losing photos from her son Dylan’s childhood. Dylan died in 2019 in a car crash.

“My sister-in-law made a book of all the pictures and people in his life that I can never get back,” she said. “There’s just things you can’t replace.”

She originally thought she lost the urn containing his ashes, even though it is fireproof. It was found out later when someone recovered it from the aftermath.

The amount of damage exceeded the amount of insurance Eckblad had on the home. Eckblad is moving out of the house as well; she said her family may not want the “troubles of the house anymore” and is considering selling the property.

The house has a stench of “rotten water, dirty shoes and musty rags,” Pavia said. “Coming here makes me sick to my stomach.”

“Everything was so fast. I went from having everything to having nothing in one day,” Pavia said. “I’ve never had a fire in my entire life so I’ve never been in this position.”

Community help, paying it forward

As the saying goes, every cloud has a silver lining. The night of the fire, Pavia started a Facebook fundraiser (https://bit.ly/3fjPRN2) to raise money for the fire damage — and people have been helping a lot.

“I didn’t know what to do and I didn’t know where to turn,” Pavia said. “I really hate asking for help. I don’t mind helping others, but I can’t stand asking for help.”

So far more than $3,000 has been raised of her $5,000 goal. Besides donations, strangers have dropped off boxes full of necessities.

Her family has helped as well, giving her cash and checks and sharing her Facebook posts about the fundraiser. What surprised her the most is the fact that a lot of donors don’t even know her.

“They’re donating and not thinking twice about it. I’ve never met them a day in my life.”

Homeowner Eckblad is not mad at Pavia. While the two work on recovering what’s left of Pavia’s stuff and rebuilding the room, they wait for a final report on the fire investigation.

“The amount of help I’ve gotten from strangers, it’s really amazing,” Pavia said. “It’s been a huge help. It doesn’t replace some of the things, but it does start somewhere. People have been more than generous.”

In a post in the Facebook fundraiser, Pavia promised: “I’m very grateful for all the help that has been given to me I could never repay everyone but I can promise I will pay it forward someday when I’m in a better place!”