After snowstorm, bitter cold for Wisconsin and worse on the way

"Through mid-February, the persistent cold and rounds of snow will finally make it feel like the dead of winter," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

In Madison on Friday, look for areas of blowing snow, cloudy skies, a high near 11 and west winds at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 30 mph producing wind chill values of 15 below to 10 below, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 1 below, with wind chills of 15 below to 10 below, Saturday’s forecast features a 20% chance for snow after noon, partly sunny skies, a high near 8 and west winds around 10 mph, producing wind chills of 15 below to 5 below.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday will be the bottom of the cold with a low around 13 below and wind chills of 30 below to 20 below.

But it won’t get much warmer in the days that follow, with a 20% chance for snow Sunday night, and a 30% chance for snow, mainly after noon and before midnight on Monday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday, with highs near 3, 7, 7, 8 and 7, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 7 below, 7 below, 8 below and 8 below.