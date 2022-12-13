After teen started transgender treatments, 'All of that anxiety was gone'

When Bailey Mosling was in sixth grade, the bodies of some of his female friends began to change. Bailey, whose birth sex was female, started having panic attacks and difficulty sleeping, his parents said.

“I was very uncomfortable with the thought of puberty, of waking up and something would have happened overnight that I would be stuck with the rest of my life,” said Bailey, 16, of Middleton.

As he read the young adult novel, “Symptoms of Being Human,” whose main character is gender fluid, he felt an awakening. Soon, he started identifying as transgender.

In seventh grade in Waunakee, he was beat up on the bus and shoved inside of a locker, he and his parents said. Before he started eighth grade, the family moved to Middleton so he could get a fresh start, with a male identity.

In eighth grade, at age 13, he got a puberty blocker implant, through UW Health’s pediatric and adolescent transgender health, or PATH, clinic.

Complete coverage:

“As soon as it was placed, our child was different,” said his mother, Dana Mosling, a child and family therapist. “All of that anxiety was gone. It wasn’t this ticking time bomb.”

A year ago, he started weekly testosterone shots, which have increased his height and deepened his voice. “I feel like a teenager now,” said Bailey, who is in 11th grade at Clark Street Community School.

His father, Luke Mosling, a graphic designer, said the decisions to proceed with the puberty blocker and the hormone therapy were not made lightly. The family met with several therapists, and Bailey had a thorough medical and psychological evaluation. Bailey dislikes injections, which sometimes cause him to scream or faint, but continues to want the benefits the testosterone shots provide.

“Lots of thought has gone into this,” Luke Mosling said. “There was no, like, ‘this is cool’ factor.”

Bailey started the puberty blocker before he developed breasts, so he won’t need "top" surgery, said Dr. Jennifer Rehm, co-medical director of the PATH clinic, who has treated him. “It’s a definite physiological benefit to be able to avoid that,” she said.

A fan of drawing and painting, Bailey also participates in drag shows, dressing up as an exaggerated female persona he calls “Nemo.” He is one of five teen drag performers featured in "Generation Drag," a six-episode reality show released in June on the discovery+ streaming channel.

Asked why he has taken treatments to attain a male identity only to spend much of his time playing an amplified female, Bailey said, “I’m able to control how feminine I am with it ... If I was a girl and were to go through female puberty, I wouldn’t be able to control that at all.”

People who say children should wait until they’re 18 to get gender treatments don’t understand the dire situation that can begin by age 12, Luke Mosling said. “That’s six years of your life, saying, ‘Just pretend you’re something else,’” he said.

"What would that be like, going through high school with your body constantly betraying you?" Dana Mosling said. "I don't know why we would put our kid through that when there are (treatments) we can do, in a very thoughtful manner, with lots of support."