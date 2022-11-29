After years of upheaval, UW-Whitewater announces 5 chancellor finalists

Five finalists have been named for UW-Whitewater's next chancellor, nearly a year and a half after its previous chancellor resigned.

Whomever is selected will be UW-Whitewater's third permanent chancellor in four years.

Former Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned in December 2018 following allegations her husband Alan "Pete" Hill sexually harassed female students and employees at the chancellor's home, which a System investigation later found to be true.

Kopper's successor, Dwight Watson, resigned in June 2021 after receiving a cancer diagnosis. UW-Whitewater has had two interim chancellors since: Jim Henderson, who resigned in April citing his disagreement with the System's top-down leadership approach regarding its free speech survey, and current Interim Chancellor John Chenoweth, who was previously UW-Whitewater's provost.

At the time of his departure, Henderson said he "felt like (he) could not encourage candidates to apply for the chancellor job" after the way System leadership handled the free speech survey.

The University of Wisconsin System announced its finalists Tuesday, after narrowing down its candidate pool during a meeting last week.

The finalists are Chenoweth; UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for University Inclusivity and Student Affairs Corey A. King; Minnesota State University-Mankato Vice President for Student Success, Analytics and Integrated Planning Lynn D. Akey; Grand Valley State University Dean Paul Plotkowski; and Auburn University at Montgomery Provost Mrinal Mugdh Varma.

UW-Whitewater plans to host candidate forums in December before the UW Board of Regents select a candidate in January.

The System is also searching for a chancellor for UW-Platteville, after former Chancellor Dennis Shields left to become the president of the Southern University System in Louisiana earlier this year. The two chancellor searches are the System's sixth and seventh since 2018.

UW-Platteville's search could be impacted by last week's order from System President Jay Rothman to cease instructional programs at Richland Center, one of its branch campuses, after years of declining enrollment that left just 60 students enrolled this fall.