Agrace requires COVID-19 vaccination for employees

Agrace, which provides hospice care and related services in southern Wisconsin, is requiring its 1,600 employees and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the organization said Tuesday.
The announcement comes the day after the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which was expected to result in more mandates. Agrace joins many other Madison-area health care providers in requiring vaccines, including Capitol Lakes retirement community, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter and UW Health.
Other large employers, including Epic Systems Corp. and Exact Sciences, have also mandated vaccines for workers.
Employees at Fitchburg-based Agrace must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1 unless they have medical or religious exemptions as allowed. About 90% of Agrace workers are already fully immunized.
“The delta variant of COVID‐19 is spreading rapidly and health care organizations nationwide have been called on to be leaders in vaccination efforts by mandating the COVID vaccine for their employees,” Lynne Sexten, Agrace CEO, said in a statement. “As a health care organization, we have an ethical duty to protect those we serve."
Agrace provides adult day care, senior care, supportive care, hospice care and grief support to people who are aging, ill or dying in southern Wisconsin. Most of the agency’s services are provided in people’s homes.
Other health care organizations that have announced vaccination mandates for workers include Children's Wisconsin, Froedtert Health, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, Medical College of Wisconsin and ProHealth Care.