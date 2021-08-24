Agrace requires COVID-19 vaccination for employees

Agrace, which provides hospice care and related services in southern Wisconsin, is requiring its 1,600 employees and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the organization said Tuesday.

The announcement comes the day after the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which was expected to result in more mandates. Agrace joins many other Madison-area health care providers in requiring vaccines, including Capitol Lakes retirement community, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, SSM Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter and UW Health.

Other large employers, including Epic Systems Corp. and Exact Sciences, have also mandated vaccines for workers.

Employees at Fitchburg-based Agrace must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1 unless they have medical or religious exemptions as allowed. About 90% of Agrace workers are already fully immunized.