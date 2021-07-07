Alabama company to build rehab hospital in Fitchburg

Encompass Health Corp., based in Birmingham, Alabama, plans to build a 40-bed rehabilitation hospital in Fitchburg, the company said this month.
The facility, at the southeast corner of South Fish Hatchery Road and Nobel Drive, is expected to open in 2023. It will be the first standalone rehab hospital in Wisconsin for the for-profit company, which has 140 rehab hospitals in 35 states and Puerto Rico.
Encompass also plans to build a 36-bed rehab hospital within HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, to open in August 2022. The company currently has no locations in Wisconsin.
Rehab services include physical, occupational and speech therapies, along with nursing care, to restore functional ability and quality of life for patients recovering from major illnesses and injuries. Conditions include strokes, other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fitchburg will join Dane County's only other standalone rehab hospital, 50-bed UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital, which opened in 2015 on Madison's Far East Side near UW Health at the American Center. That facility — a joint venture with UnityPoint Health-Meriter and Kindred Healthcare, part of the insurer Humana — replaced a 21-bed rehab unit at UW Hospital and a 16-bed rehab unit at Meriter Hospital.
Louisville, Kentucky-based Kindred manages the UW facility and employs most workers, though the medical providers are affiliated with UW, UW Health spokesperson Sara Benzel said. The average census is about 40 patients.
SSM Health does not have a standalone rehab hospital in Wisconsin and sends patients to appropriate services, which can include nursing homes such as SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison, said Margo Francisco, SSM Health Wisconsin's regional vice president of strategy and business development.
"We are excited that Encompass Health is entering the market," Francisco said in a statement. "Encompass Health is high-quality organization and having additional inpatient rehab care options will be great for our patients and our communities. While the new facility is not a joint venture, SSM Health does plan to partner with Encompass Health on services. We are still working through what the service partnership will include."
Encompass Health said the county has a need for more rehab care. "The Madison area and Fitchburg, in particular, are growing and have many patients being discharged from local hospitals that may benefit from inpatient rehabilitation," spokesperson Hillary Carnel said.
Encompass Health, which also has home health and hospice locations in many states, was formerly known as HealthSouth. The name change in 2018 came as the company was expanding nationally and after Richard Scrushy, founder and CEO until 2003, was indicted for accounting fraud, according to the Birmingham News.
In 2005, Scrushy was acquitted on all charges but later convicted in another case of bribery, conspiracy, and mail fraud. He was released in 2012.