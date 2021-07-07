Alabama company to build rehab hospital in Fitchburg

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Fitchburg will join Dane County's only other standalone rehab hospital, 50-bed UW Health Rehabilitation Hospital, which opened in 2015 on Madison's Far East Side near UW Health at the American Center. That facility — a joint venture with UnityPoint Health-Meriter and Kindred Healthcare, part of the insurer Humana — replaced a 21-bed rehab unit at UW Hospital and a 16-bed rehab unit at Meriter Hospital.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Kindred manages the UW facility and employs most workers, though the medical providers are affiliated with UW, UW Health spokesperson Sara Benzel said. The average census is about 40 patients.

SSM Health does not have a standalone rehab hospital in Wisconsin and sends patients to appropriate services, which can include nursing homes such as SSM Health St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison, said Margo Francisco, SSM Health Wisconsin's regional vice president of strategy and business development.