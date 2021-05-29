‘All eyes are on us:’ UW Regents to vote for their next leader in contested election

Voting the ‘wrong way’

Walsh’s comment came a week after the hearing at a board meeting where regents debated whether to make election votes public.

Regent President Drew Petersen suggested in April that members publicly announce who they support through a roll call vote to provide more transparency.

Colón voiced concern that regents who vote “the wrong way” in the election may not get approved by the Senate.

Evers drew the same conclusion in a letter sent to Roth on Thursday.

A majority of the board, including several Walker appointees, voted to continue keeping election votes private.

Roth denied any connection between how regents vote and his own vote to confirm them to the board.

“This is about making sure you have the right people,” he said. “I’m trying to gain insight on people who very well may be confirmed.”

Fellow committee member Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, agreed with Roth on the importance of having the right people. That’s all the more reason he said upholding the unwritten practice of elevating the board’s vice president to president isn’t as important as Republicans make it out to be.