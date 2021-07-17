All in the family: Unfamiliar, inherited cancer condition becoming better known

Dampf knew about his mother’s and grandfather’s cancers but didn’t suspect a familial connection when he got colon cancer. After genetic testing confirmed he had a mutation in a Lynch gene called MSH2, he told his family.

Two of his three siblings have been tested, and are positive. An uncle and a cousin also tested positive. He doesn’t know if others have been tested. Dampf’s mother died from pancreatic cancer two years ago, and he thinks the cervical cancer she was diagnosed with earlier likely started as endometrial cancer.

Even though his genetic testing and his mother’s family history confirmed he inherited Lynch from her, she denied it and never got tested. “Emotionally, she just couldn’t bear the idea she gave it to me,” he said.

Genetic testing

He empathizes, worrying if he has passed the condition on to his son or daughter. As recommended by genetic counselors, the family is waiting until the children are adults to be tested if they want.