Allegations that prominent Madison artist masqueraded as Native American spark outrage

Members of Madison's academic, artistic and Indigenous communities are investigating accusations that a prominent artist has been masquerading as Native American and benefiting professionally, financially and socially.

Kay LeClaire, who co-founded an Indigenous-owned tattoo shop and sold art and spoke on panels as a representative of the Indigenous community, held a grant-funded position at UW-Madison since March of last year. LeClaire was scheduled to speak in January in conjunction with the opening of an exhibit at the Chazen Museum of Art about reciprocity in Native-land relations. That event has been canceled. LeClaire also no longer has an ownership stake in the tattoo shop, its co-owner said.

"This really violates any trust that was built up within the arts community," said Jennifer Bastian, director of the arts non-profit Communication, who knew LeClaire.

In a statement, LeClaire apologized and said they would follow the direction of the Native community to move forward.

For at least five years, LeClaire has gone by the name nibiiwakamigkwe and said they were of Onyota'a:ka, Anishinaabe, Métis, and Cuban heritage. But little about the Sussex native's identity is known. Court records from past traffic citations identify LeClaire as a white female. Former friends and associates say LeClaire uses they/them pronouns and identifies as Two Spirit, a term used by some Indigenous communities to describe someone who identifies as both masculine and feminine.

In recent years, they spelled their last name as one word, although the family name appears as two words in LeClaire's high school yearbook, old newspaper articles and court records.

"I've heard a lot of anger and betrayal and there's also a feeling of sadness and loss," said Kristie Goforth, a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians who is running for mayor in Monona and is a former friend of LeClaire. "They were a big part of our community. It's a big circle of grief."

Questions about LeClaire's identity first surfaced in late November on the online website New Age Fraud Forum, which works to expose racial hoaxes. An anonymous user who goes by the handle "advancedsmite" posted quotes from LeClaire publicly claiming Native ancestry, along with publicly available genealogy data such as obituaries and Census records that suggest several of LeClaire's ancestors come from Germany and are white.

As first reported by Madison365, LeClaire graduated from Hamilton High School in Sussex in Waukesha County and attended UW-Madison.

Efforts to talk with LeClaire for this story were unsuccessful. On Wednesday, a Wisconsin State Journal reporter went to their house on Madison's Near East Side and spoke with LeClaire's husband. After speaking with his spouse, he said LeClaire didn't want "to make things worse" and declined to be interviewed.

Soon after, in response to an email, LeClaire sent a message from an email account with the name nibiiwakamigkwe — an email address LeClaire intends to shut down, according to a note LeClaire's husband handed the newspaper. LeClaire said they were recovering from a concussion, limiting their ability to communicate verbally, but provided the same statement given to Madison365.

"I am sorry. A lot of information has come to my attention since late December. I am still processing it all and do not yet know how to respond adequately," the statement read. "What I can do now is offer change. Moving forward, my efforts will be towards reducing harm by following the directions provided by Native community members and community-specified proxies. Currently, this means that I am not using the Ojibwe name given to me and am removing myself from all community spaces, positions, projects, and grants and will not seek new ones. Any culturally related items I hold are being redistributed back in community, either to the original makers and gift givers when possible or elsewhere as determined by community members. Thank you."

The fallout

The allegations have set off a bombshell in Madison's Native queer, artistic and academic communities. In 2022, LeClaire was named the first Community Leader-in-Residence at UW-Madison's School of Human Ecology, a position that was funded through the university's Equity and Justice Network.

Wednesday evening, UW-Madison’s School of Human Ecology said in a statement that LeClaire resigned from the residency on Dec. 29, two days before it was set to end. LeClaire received $4,876.56 in private gift and grant funding, the university said.

“We are deeply concerned about allegations that a community member with whom we have partnered misrepresented their identity and engaged in disingenuous actions,” the statement read. “The School of Human Ecology and its Center for Design and Material Culture do not have plans to further collaborate with LeClaire and have not acquired any materials from LeClaire for its Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection.”

LeClaire also has ties to the Overture Center. In 2019, LeClaire was a featured artist in Overture's "Everything COVID" exhibition, providing a native “jingle dress” adorned with bells meant to capture the prayers and intentions of visitors. But LeClaire is accused of not making the dress; another artist who makes powwow regalia made it instead, according to Madison 365.

The Overture Center has contacted the artist who made the dress and is working to make sure that the person receives the proper credit and compensation.

“We were shocked and disappointed by the evidence that an artist misrepresented themself and their work, and we are investigating the issue," Overture spokesperson Shari Gasper said in an email to the State Journal. "The Overture Center would never knowingly work with an artist who mispresented their credentials or background. We are reaching out to the Indigenous community to apologize, and we extend our apologies to the community as a whole."

"While we are diligent in our efforts to research performing artists, it appears that this person went to great lengths to deceive the Overture Center and ultimately our community," the Overture Center said.

LeClaire, who positioned themself as a knowledgeable Native artist, academic and social justice advocate was frequently written about and quoted in local media reports related to Madison's Indigenous community under the name nibiiwakamigkwe, including in the Wisconsin State Journal.

On Tuesday, Tone Madison, an online news site that covers culture and politics, apologized to readers and issued a retraction of two stories involving LeClaire, including an opinion piece the artist wrote, also under the assumed Ojibwe name.

After hearing about the allegations, Tone Madison Publisher Scott Gordon said he felt an obligation to take accountability in the role that Tone Madison played in giving LeClaire a platform. Moving forward, Gordon said that Tone Madison is having internal conversations about making their coverage more inclusive, which includes avoiding relying on a single source to speak to the issues of many.

'Lying about everything'

On Dec. 31, giige, the tattoo parlor that LeClaire co-founded in 2020, announced the studio's separation from LeClaire.

When co-founder Nipinet Landsem, who uses they/them pronouns, first read the post in the New Age Fraud Forum, they said, “I immediately believed it.” The tattoo shop and artists collective was also started by Mar Gosselaar and Bear Cunningham.

“I thought, 'This matches up with what Kay has told me,'" Landsem said. "This matches up with the documents that I have for them as the person who does all the finances in the business. I completely believe this. They're lying about everything."

One of the first red flags, Landsem said, was that LeClaire liked to tan — a lot. Landsem had even given LeClaire rides to tanning salons because LeClaire said they had a vitamin D deficiency. But then Landsem and others started noticing that LeClaire would also carry around a bottle of spray tan.

Landsem explored LeClaire's now-deleted Facebook page and took screenshots of old photos of LeClaire with fair skin and light hair.

Landsem, who is a member of the Manitoba Métis Federation, also noticed that LeClaire would make inaccurate statements about Métis culture.

"They claimed to be Métis, and I’m Métis," Landsem said. "They told me a bunch of weird stuff about Métis culture and I was like, 'Well, you don't know what you're talking about.'"

Landsem continued to give LeClaire the benefit of the doubt. Defining someone's Native ancestry can be complex, they noted.

"The legacy of colonialism has left a lot of Indigenous people disconnected. A lot of people don't have super accurate information on their family," they said. "I'm assuming that you (LeClaire) are just stepping out of your lane as a disconnected person."

Currently, giige is collecting and redistributing the cultural items that LeClaire was in possession of to Indigenous community members.

Goforth first noticed that LeClaire often went out of the way to wear traditional regalia. Landsem said LeClaire would often encourage, and sometimes pressure, others to do the same.

"They dressed very Native forward, and that's not something you see a lot," Goforth recalled. "I remember being with them once on Monona Terrace and they were all dressed up and it was beautiful. I remember strangers coming up, asking if they could get a photo with them. I chalked that up to their role at UW and wanting to be very much out there as a Native representative."

Artist Jenie Gao, who worked with LeClaire and considered them a friend, was initially shocked by the allegations.

"I didn't want to believe it at first. It was just too big of a lie to comprehend," she said. "Now in retrospect, I can think of times when they would say things that seemed a bit odd."

Gao, who has written about LeClaire on Facebook, said it's not up to Madison's Indigenous community to repair the harm that many are accusing LeClaire of causing.

"Madison is always ready to take credit for uplifting BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] voices and gets very nervous about accountability for any fallout," she said. "Part of why I said something as somebody who's a person of color but not Indigenous is because it shouldn't be on one community to solve these problems."

State Journal reporter Samara Kalk Derby contributed to this report