Alleged Illinois parade shooter came to Madison area before arrest, authorities say

The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday traveled to the Madison area before returning to Illinois where he was captured, local authorities said.

Robert Crimo III, who police say killed 7 people and injured at least 30 in the shooting, had dressed in women’s clothes to blend into the crowd and escape, said Christopher Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County sheriff’s office, at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Afterward, he drove to a “number of places,” coming up to the Madison area before returning to Illinois, Covelli said.

“I don’t want to get into how we know he was in Wisconsin, but we know he traveled into the Madison area before turning around and coming back,” Covelli said.

When he returned to Illinois, another driver recognized his car and called 911. Authorities arrested him soon after, and recovered another rifle, Covelli said.

Authorities did not say why Crimo might have driven to Wisconsin or what connection he might have to the area.

