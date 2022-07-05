Alleged Illinois parade shooter came to Madison area before arrest, authorities say

The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday traveled to the Madison area before returning to Illinois where he was captured, local authorities said.
Robert Crimo III, who police say killed 7 people and injured at least 30 in the shooting, had dressed in women’s clothes to blend into the crowd and escape, said Christopher Covelli, a spokesperson for the Lake County sheriff’s office, at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Afterward, he drove to a “number of places,” coming up to the Madison area before returning to Illinois, Covelli said.
“I don’t want to get into how we know he was in Wisconsin, but we know he traveled into the Madison area before turning around and coming back,” Covelli said.
When he returned to Illinois, another driver recognized his car and called 911. Authorities arrested him soon after, and recovered another rifle, Covelli said.
Authorities did not say why Crimo might have driven to Wisconsin or what connection he might have to the area.
Conservatives on the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a conservation group couldn't challenge an agency's decision to sell state park land for the construction of a high-end golf course along the shores of Lake Michigan.
The high court sided with Republican appointee Fred Prehn in a case that influences the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches and could influence environmental policy for years to come.