Alleged shooter arrested in Beloit homicide; 3 face charges in dispute over car sale
  • Updated
Beloit police have arrested a third man in connection with a June 7 homicide.

Journee R. Weathers Jr., 19, of Beloit, turned himself in to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Monday and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, according to court records.

According to police, Weathers shot 25-year-old Dre Vian T. Allen after a dispute over payment for a vehicle.

Weathers was one of three people charged with first-degree intentional homicide Thursday by the Rock County District Attorney’s office in connection with the shooting.

Elontae M. Phiffer, 18, of Beloit, and Damon E. Allen, 19, of Beloit, turned themselves in Friday and face homicide charges as parties to the crime.

Phiffer and Allen remained in the Rock County jail Monday on $250,000 cash bonds.

Allen’s death was the city’s second homicide of the year.

The Beloit Police Department and Community Action Inc. have scheduled public listening sessions on strategies to reduce violent crime.

