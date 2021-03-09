Alliant Center could become one of 3 federal COVID-19 vaccination sites in Wisconsin

Wisconsin hopes to have three federal COVID-19 immunization sites — in Madison, Milwaukee and Eau Claire — as the supply of vaccine is expected to increase and some 2 million more residents are expected to become eligible for shots in coming weeks.

A vaccination clinic by the Federal Emergency Management Agency likely will be announced in Milwaukee soon, Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy director of the state Department of Health Services, said Monday.

Dane County continues to pursue a similar site at the Alliant Energy Center, where teachers will begin receiving vaccine through the county Tuesday, and a third one is being sought in Eau Claire, Willems Van Dijk said.

The FEMA sites don’t bring additional vaccine as initially hoped, but they come with staff and money for support services that enable high volumes of vaccination, she said.

“We remain optimistic,” Ariana Vruwink, spokeswoman for County Executive Joe Parisi, said of acquiring a federal site at Alliant. Partners in the effort met last week to discuss the next steps should the site be approved, she said.