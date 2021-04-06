Alliant Energy Center to expand COVID-19 vaccination with federal site

Alliant, where vaccinations have been provided by Public Health Madison and Dane County since late December, will offer up to 7,000 first doses of the state's allocation of vaccines weekly under the new arrangement with FEMA.

“This is one of the largest vaccination efforts our state has undertaken and it takes teamwork at every level to ensure we are getting vaccine to everyone as quickly, fairly, and safely as possible,” Evers said in a statement. “I am grateful for FEMA’s support to our state and coordinating with our local partners to help our most vulnerable populations get the protection they need so we can all move forward from this pandemic.”