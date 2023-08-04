Alliant-Energy on Thursday posted second-quarter results that nearly matched the same period a year ago.

The Madison-based electric and gas utility parent company reported earnings of $160 million, or $0.64 per share, on revenue of $912 million in the second quarter, compared to earnings of $159 million, or $0.63 per share, on revenue of $943 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Alliant Energy said it expects full-year earnings to be $2.82 to $2.96 per share.

“Our results for the first half of the year are on track, and we are reaffirming our 2023 earnings guidance,” John Larsen, Alliant Energy chair and CEO, said in a statement. “We continue delivering on our customer-focused strategy, bringing value to the communities we serve by investing in a diverse energy mix and ensuring a safe, reliable and resilient grid.”