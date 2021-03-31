Alliant Energy proposes $515 million solar developments; MGE buys into wind farm

“With this solar addition, we will be the largest solar operator in the state of Wisconsin,” de Leon said. “I know it’s a transition for us from an operation standpoint, but we will continue to provide safe, reliable and low-cost energy to our customers long term.”

The solar investments come as Alliant Energy plans to shut down its two coal-powered plants in Wisconsin. The Edgewater 5 plant, in Sheboygan, will close by 2023, and Columbia Energy Center by 2025.

Alliant will also be eligible for tax credits of about 30% of the development cost of the projects, said Ben Lipari, director of resource development.

Alliant aims to reach net zero carbon emissions — meaning any emissions from energy production would be offset by carbon-reduction initiatives — by 2050.

It is also looking to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 50% by 2030 and eliminate coal generation by 2040.