 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alliant Energy reports Q4 earnings just under analysts' expectations

  • Updated
  • 0
Alliant Energy Beloit 02-05162019091919

Tim Robertson, former operations manager for Alliant Energy's Riverside and West Riverside natural gas operations, is pictured in a 2-megawatt solar farm that supplies auxiliary power for the Riverside plant.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Madison-based Alliant Energy Corp. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings up over a year earlier, but just under analysts' expectations.

The utility company reported earnings of $95 million, or 35 cents per share, up from $64 million, or 26 cents per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 36 cents per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters, Nasdaq reported.

Alliant's fourth-quarter revenue rose to $927 million compared to $817 million a year earlier.

For the year, the company reported profit of $674 million, or $2.63 per share, on revenue of $3.67 billion.

Photos: The view inside Alliant Energy's West Riverside power plant

1 of 11
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News