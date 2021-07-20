Alliant Energy touts progress toward climate goals, pledges to plant 1 million trees

Alliant Energy pumped less planet-warming gas into the atmosphere, used less water and advanced plans to stop burning coal last year, according to a new report.

Yet the Madison-based utility company generated more than three-quarters of its electricity from fossil fuel sources, highlighting the remaining challenges to eliminating greenhouse gas emissions by midcentury.

Alliant highlighted its accomplishments in a corporate sustainability report released Tuesday that includes a pledge to help plant more than 1 million trees — roughly one per customer — over the next decade.

“We take great pride in advancing a more sustainable future through our purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build stronger communities,” CEO John Larsen said in a statement.

Alliant has reduced its carbon emissions by 42% since 2005. The company aims for a 50% reduction by the end of this decade and complete elimination by 2050, in line with what international scientists say is needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

Overall, about a third of the electricity Alliant delivered last year was from clean-energy sources, but the report highlights large discrepancies between its territories.