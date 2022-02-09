Amazon to expand its footprint in Kenosha

DANIEL GAITAN
Amazon is expanding its footprint in Kenosha, with the news Monday that it will occupy a huge distribution building now under construction on the city’s west side.
The Kenosha City Council Monday night voted unanimously to approve a conditional-use permit for a new large same-day-delivery Amazon distribution center inside a 1,004,400 square-foot facility at 10601 38th St. (Highway N).
Late last year, city staff approved a site plan review for a speculative warehouse for property that was recently annexed from the Town of Somers, rezoned and combined into one parcel. The structure is currently under construction just north of Kenosha Regional Airport, east of I-94 and southwest of Burlington Road. It is east of the Gordon Food Service distribution facility.
“The facility that’s proposed this evening is what we refer to as a ‘sub-same day.’ It helps support a specialty network that allows our customers to get access to their products that they order within the same day,” said Jason Vangalis, a manager of economic development with Amazon.
Vangalis said it will not distribute fresh food or groceries from the facility.
One of city’s top employersAmazon already employs approximately 3,000 full- and part-time employees at its existing local warehouses and distribution centers in the city. Amazon opened a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kenosha in 2013 and has expanded several times. The new same-day center would employ about 400 additional people eligible for benefits on the first day of their employment, Vangalis said.
Vangalis said the new facility could be operational late this year or early next year. The tenant was kept secret until Monday.
Rosemont, Ill.,-based Venture One Development LLC, is constructing the facility.
According to the operational plan submitted to the city, Venture One plans to build nearly 41,000 square-feet of non-warehouse space including office, training and break space in the facility.
Ryan Stoller, a principal at Venture One, said “this is a great location and great city.”
“I’d like to welcome Amazon to my district,” said Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who represents the 16th District on the City Council. “Venture One real (has) been really good to work with.”
In a media release from the Kenosha Area Business Alliance issued Monday night following the vote, Mayor John Antaramian said the city welcomes the expansion of Amazon’s Kenosha operations.
“Amazon has been a wonderful addition to our community and I am pleased to see the new distribution center will add further employment opportunities offering substantial benefits,” he said.
IN PHOTOS: Donald Driver visits Carthage College
Driving home a point
Donald Driver speaks with football players and coaches at Carthage College on Friday. Driver also visited with the Urban Teacher Preparation Program, the sports management club, as well as football players and coaches as part of the college’s Spotlight on Sports Lecture Series. The series highlights the achievements of world-class athletes and sports organizations. Past speakers include Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee, former NBA star and current Miami Heat coach Caron Butler, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Vice President for Business Operations Raven Jemison, former Chicago Blackhawks CEO and President John McDonough, and Minnesota Wild Owner and Racine County resident Craig Leipold. Driver is the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl champion, “Dancing with the Stars” champion dancer and a New York Times best-selling author. More photos from his visit can be found online at
kenoshanews.com.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Be the first to know
