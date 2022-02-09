 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amazon to expand its footprint in Kenosha

AMAZON WAREHOUSE CONSTRUCTION

Construction on a new same-day-delivery distribution center for Amazon at 10601 38th St. is well underway. Company officials said the new facility could be completed in 2022 or early next year.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS

Amazon is expanding its footprint in Kenosha, with the news Monday that it will occupy a huge distribution building now under construction on the city’s west side.

The Kenosha City Council Monday night voted unanimously to approve a conditional-use permit for a new large same-day-delivery Amazon distribution center inside a 1,004,400 square-foot facility at 10601 38th St. (Highway N).

Late last year, city staff approved a site plan review for a speculative warehouse for property that was recently annexed from the Town of Somers, rezoned and combined into one parcel. The structure is currently under construction just north of Kenosha Regional Airport, east of I-94 and southwest of Burlington Road. It is east of the Gordon Food Service distribution facility.

“The facility that’s proposed this evening is what we refer to as a ‘sub-same day.’ It helps support a specialty network that allows our customers to get access to their products that they order within the same day,” said Jason Vangalis, a manager of economic development with Amazon.

“When you go onto our website, Amazon.com, and there’s a product that says same-day, it will be fulfilled in this particular network. It has a smaller subset of products that it carries.”

Vangalis said it will not distribute fresh food or groceries from the facility.

One of city’s top employersAmazon already employs approximately 3,000 full- and part-time employees at its existing local warehouses and distribution centers in the city. Amazon opened a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kenosha in 2013 and has expanded several times. The new same-day center would employ about 400 additional people eligible for benefits on the first day of their employment, Vangalis said.

Vangalis said the new facility could be operational late this year or early next year. The tenant was kept secret until Monday.

Rosemont, Ill.,-based Venture One Development LLC, is constructing the facility.

According to the operational plan submitted to the city, Venture One plans to build nearly 41,000 square-feet of non-warehouse space including office, training and break space in the facility.

Ryan Stoller, a principal at Venture One, said “this is a great location and great city.”

“I’d like to welcome Amazon to my district,” said Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who represents the 16th District on the City Council. “Venture One real (has) been really good to work with.”

In a media release from the Kenosha Area Business Alliance issued Monday night following the vote, Mayor John Antaramian said the city welcomes the expansion of Amazon’s Kenosha operations.

“Amazon has been a wonderful addition to our community and I am pleased to see the new distribution center will add further employment opportunities offering substantial benefits,” he said.

