Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Milwaukee boy

Anthony L. Crudup Jr., Amber Alert

Anthony L. Crudup Jr.

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a 3-month-old Milwaukee boy, but was canceled by the afternoon. 

Milwaukee Police said around 1:45 p.m. that Anthony L. Crudup Jr. was found safe. 

Anthony had been last seen in the 4300 block of West Marion Street in Milwaukee about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a light blue and dark blue with white two-piece sweat suit, according to the Amber Alert issued by the state Department of Justice.

Anthony was described as Black, 2 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 12 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI said in a tweet that a suspect in the case was Vonaisha Washington, 15. She was reported found later, but Anthony had remained missing until the afternoon. 

It's unclear whether any criminal charges will result from Anthony's brief disappearance. 

Authorities ask anyone with any information regarding Anthony to call 911 or 414-935-7405.

