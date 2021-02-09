American Girl founder Pleasant Rowland gives $10M for new UW Hospital transplant clinic

American Girl founder and philanthropist Pleasant Rowland is donating $10 million toward the construction of a new transplant clinic at UW Hospital, UW Health is announcing Tuesday.

Rowland, who has given tens of millions to the Madison arts community, in 2012 received a kidney transplant at UW Hospital, one of the nation’s largest transplant centers.

“This gift today is my way of saying thank you to the team for the incredible care I received here, to the many donors and their families for making such a selfless choice, and as a gift to all the transplant recipients who will come here seeking a second chance at life,” Rowland said in a statement.

The $20 million project will move the transplant clinic, now in the basement of the hospital and a couple of other hospital locations, to the main floor, near the main clinics entrance through which many visitors enter.