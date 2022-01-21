Amid national blood 'crisis,' Madison hospitals urge blood donations

With the American Red Cross declaring its first-ever blood crisis, Madison hospitals and emergency medicine officials are urging people to donate blood if they qualify.

“As more blood drives have been cancelled due to continued pandemic precautions, blood banks and hospitals are facing an increasingly critical shortage of blood products,” SSM Health said in a statement Thursday announcing blood drives at its hospitals in Madison, Janesville and Monroe.

The blood shortage “will likely have major impacts on patient management, especially having to ‘triage’ patients that require blood products,” said Dan Williams, coordinator of the South Central Regional Trauma Advisory Council in Madison.

“Procedures and life-saving surgeries that require massive blood transfusions may be declined in the interest of doing the most good for the most patients during this time of limited blood resources,” Williams said.

The Red Cross last week declared a blood crisis, citing the worst national blood shortage in a decade.

“Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available,” the Red Cross said in a statement Jan. 11. “Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.”

The Red Cross said it has had a 10% decline in people donating blood since the pandemic started and continues to confront blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations.

ImpactLife, which provides blood to 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, said it seeks 3,600 donations a week. “Over the last month, however, the donation rate has ranged from 2,500 to 2,800 donations per week,” the blood bank said in a blog post Wednesday.

The shortage is driven by people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or quarantine, winter weather and the recent holidays, the blood bank said.

To donate blood To donate blood, contact: •American Red Cross: redcrossblood.org or (800) 733-2767. Madison East Blood Donation Center is at 2109 Zeier Road. Madison West Blood Donation Center is at 4860 Sheboygan Ave. •ImpactLife: bloodcenter.org or (800) 747-5401. Madison donation center at 7475 Mineral Point Road.

SSM Health planned a blood drive Friday at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for staff only. A public blood drive will be held at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville on Feb. 3 at 1-6 p.m.; donors can sign up at bloodcenter.org. A public blood drive for SSM Health Monroe Hospital will be held on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ in Monroe; donors can sign up at monroeclinic.org.

