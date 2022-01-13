Amid record COVID-19 cases, Wisconsin National Guard helping nursing homes, hospitals

The Wisconsin National Guard has started working in nursing homes to help them care for more residents and free up hospital beds, Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday.

About 50 guard members were deployed to six nursing homes this week, with another 80 expected to join in by the end of the month and 80 more in February, Evers said.

The help is in addition to the state working with staffing agencies to recruit 626 nurses, nursing assistants and other types of health care workers to support 76 hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“As we continue to see COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge, we are pursuing every available option to bring needed staffing support to Wisconsin’s health systems,” Evers said in a statement. “I’m proud to announce our new partnership with Madison College to provide training to Wisconsin National Guard members so by the end of February we can welcome more than 200 new certified nursing assistants in nursing homes across our state and expand capacity.”

The state reported a record 13,004 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the daily average to a pandemic high of 9,915 as the highly transmissible omicron variant continues to surge. The seven-day average has nearly doubled over the past two weeks and is now 50% higher than the November 2020 peak, before vaccines became available. Wisconsin is also seeing a record number of patients in intensive care units with COVID-19, at 488. There are currently 2,278 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, an increase of 276 patients over the past week.

Hospitals have said they can't discharge some patients who are ready to leave to nursing homes because nursing homes don't have enough staff to accept them, a situation the guard member assistance is expected to address.

Since the pandemic began, the Wisconsin National Guard has administered about 1.2 million COVID tests and more than 230,000 vaccines. The guard has also assisted medical examiners, staffed a state call center to inform residents of test results, managed vaccines stockpiles and personal protective equipment warehouses, staffed self-isolation facilities and provided direct care as certified nursing assistants.

“We see ourselves as neighbors helping neighbors, and when we say that, we mean it. We will continue to assist our state in any way we can because we live and work in these same communities across Wisconsin," Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp said.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0