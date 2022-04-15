Amid the rubble of Borodyanka, Ukraine, a connection to Wisconsin is rediscovered

Russian forces had retreated from Borodyanka, a small town about 40 miles northwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, when National Public Radio reporter Kat Lonsdorf and her team came upon Ludmila Boiko, watching from a playground as workers removed bodies from the rubble of an apartment building.

Boiko’s sister and nephew had been killed in the apartment building when they returned home from a nearby bomb shelter to get some food and take a shower. Their building was bombed in the hour that they had been inside.

“Ever since the town was liberated, she comes and sits and watches them pull out bodies,” Lonsdorf said.

Lonsdorf, a 2005 Verona High School graduate, was in Borodyanka to report on the devastation for the NPR program “All Things Considered.” As she interviewed Boiko, she was surprised to learn that Boiko had not only visited Wisconsin years earlier but had been to Verona with exchange students who had been hosted by Lonsdorf’s neighbors, Kathy and Phillip Pielage, through their church, Bethel Lutheran, and that the church and the Ukrainian town have continued to maintain ties with one another.

“We both lost it, started crying and gave each other a big hug,” Lonsdorf said. Boiko told Lonsdorf that was the first time she felt happiness in the weeks since her sister’s death.

Boiko is the director of the Borodyanka Community Center, which has partnered with Bethel Lutheran for roughly 20 years through an exchange program that gave Ukrainian youths the opportunity to visit the Madison area and learn English over the summer. The exchange program, known as Circle of Love, was launched in 1996, and its first Ukrainian students arrived in the Madison area in 2000. The program grew to encompass host families from both Bethel and Deerfield Lutheran Church, and 117 visitors from Ukraine.

Boiko had traveled to Verona at least five times over the years as a chaperone for the students, staying with different members of the congregation, according to the now-retired director of Circle of Love, Jacqui Shanda. The student exchange ended in 2018 when Shanda and Boiko shifted their focus to provide dental care to families in Borodyanka. Bethel Lutheran helped Boiko to establish a dental clinic through the Borodyanka Community Center, Shanda said.

But in early March, the Borodyanka Community Center was bombed by Russian forces.

Deep connection

Kathy Pielage had visited Borodyanka many times, and her family had hosted a Ukrainian youth, Sveta, for six weeks every summer for about eight years. Sveta and Lonsdorf spent time together during her stay and have kept in touch over the years.

Sveta is now in her 30s and living south of Kyiv. Her parents are still in Borodyanka, living off food from their garden that they had stored in their root cellar. They don’t have access to running water or electricity, Pielage said.

“All of Borodyanka has changed, the way we know it,” Pielage said. “Ludmila has been to my home at least 20 times over the years for meals in our backyard, and I’ve been to her house and her mom’s house.”

Watching the devastation from thousands of miles away, Pielage said, has been heart-wrenching. Bethel Lutheran has recommitted to helping families in Borodyanka by setting up a fund to wire money directly to families who have remained in Borodyanka to buy food and other necessities. Donors can go to go.madison.com/project-ukraine and select “Project Ukraine” in the drop-down menu.

‘Real horror’

“Our job, in a lot of ways, is to tell stories that aren’t comfortable, and I think that it gives purpose to the witnessing of real horror,” Lonsdorf said, as she reflected on her time spent reporting in Ukraine and surrounding countries in recent weeks.

She had flown back home to Washington, D.C., from Poland with her team on Sunday. It’s impossible to fly in or out of Ukraine due to missile attacks, which meant she and her colleagues crossed the border between Ukraine and Poland on foot, along with thousands of Ukrainian refugees, before they were picked up by a car and taken to an airport in Warsaw.

Prior to her return to the states and before reporting in Borodyanka, Lonsdorf traveled with a team from NPR to the Donbas region of Ukraine before Russia invaded, amid heightened tensions as it amassed troops along the border. She then traveled from the Donbas region, the site of frequent conflicts since the area was taken by pro-Russian separatists in 2014, to the Crimean border, annexed by Russia that same year.

“I think we weren’t paying attention in 2008 when (Vladimir Putin) invaded Georgia, and I’m not sure we were paying enough attention in 2014 when he invaded Ukraine,” she said. “I really hope we pay attention now.”

She traveled to Georgia, just south of Russia, to report on Russians fleeing their homes as well. Tens of thousands have left the country since the start of the war, among them journalists with independent news organization who feared persecution and citizens who feared conscription into the army. Most echoed the same refrain: They disagreed with the actions of Putin and his administration.

Lonsdorf said she admired the strength, resilience and humor of the Ukrainian people, which was evident despite the war, along with their ability to find humanity in an inhumane situation. It’s something she’ll carry with her, she said.

“Every time you talk to someone there, even in the worst circumstances, you can be guaranteed at least one smile or laugh,” she said. “It takes really strong people to be able to do that.”

