Amid uptick in COVID-19 cases, Wisconsin health official urges masks, preventive measures

“The hope is and the projections are that by about mid-summer, July sometime, that we probably are going to hit that percentage point, which we call herd immunity,” said Dr. Jonathan Temte, associate dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

But Malia Jones, an infectious disease epidemiologist at UW-Madison, said she’s not as optimistic that herd immunity will be achieved his summer. No vaccine has been approved for children under 16, who make up about 20% of the state’s population, and 20%-25% of adults say they don’t want to be vaccinated, she said.

“I don’t really think we can get to herd immunity without one of those two groups getting into the pool,” Jones said. “It’s a long road to herd immunity. I actually think we’re going to be in some other in-between phase for a while.”