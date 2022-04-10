Among nearly a dozen U.S. Senate candidates in Wisconsin, only one has 25,000 TikTok followers

There are nearly a dozen U.S. Senate candidates in Wisconsin, but only one of them has 25,000 followers on TikTok, the video-focused social media app.

That candidate is Adam Murphy.

He’s a longshot for the Democratic nomination in a crowded field of candidates looking to unseat Republican incumbent Ron Johnson.

A self-described “geek,” Murphy is a small-business owner, of a software company, who went back to college in his 40s to study political science and economics. Despite being twice the age of the average TikTok user and not having the style of a TikTok star — he favors sport coats over the latest fashion trends — he’s connecting with potential voters better than any other Wisconsin candidate through the still relatively new video-focused social media platform.

And he’s done it without participating in any dance trends or zany challenges.

If anything, he’s been boring.

His page includes an eight-video series on inflation.

In a March 7 video, Murphy explained why the U.S. cannot just immediately ramp up oil production in the face of rising gas prices.

On Jan. 26, Murphy (again, wearing a sport coat) explained how American tax brackets work, then talked about how he believes taxes on the rich should be raised.

In another video that day, he explained the “Laffer Curve,” an economics concept so dull that it was the butt of a joke in the 1986 movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

The proof of concept came after Jan. 20. In that day’s TikTok video, Murphy aimed to explain Game Theory in plain language, using the example of how no infrastructure spending bills made it through Congress during Donald Trump’s presidency despite Trump’s ostensible support.

The video amassed more than 350,000 views, 1,500 comments and 330 shares. To be clear, it featured a guy in a sport coat writing on a whiteboard; Murphy looked more like a high school teacher than the title character in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

Change of tone

Only two other Wisconsin Senate candidates have a TikTok account: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson. But they have kept things light, going for being fun and relatable if not empty-headed.

On Jan. 11, Nelson took part in the “Milk Chug Challenge.” As of Friday, that video had fewer than 550 views and Nelson has 57 total followers.

In a March 8 video, Barnes joined a social media trend, dancing to a remix of the song “Say It Right” by Nelly Furtado. There’s also the video of him getting a tattoo with Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

The deepest into the issues Barnes gets on his TikTok is an 8-second video in which Barnes points to a series of phrases including “Health care as a human right” and “Tackle the climate crisis” and “Change the game.”

Barnes is not using social media to explain his platform in depth. It’s pure advertising, going for brand recognition over substance. He only has about 800 followers.

In a Zoom interview Thursday, Murphy said he spends hours every day interacting with potential voters on social media, estimating that he writes more than 1,000 comments a week. He believes that is helping him develop a base that could enable him to upset some of the Democratic candidates who have millions of dollars behind them.

“Our approach is to focus on the people,” he said. “We have more substance.”

Plus, “we have not spent a dime on TikTok.” Compare that with the $4 million Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry has already spent on his Senate run.

Without naming names, Murphy said other candidates use social media “like a soapbox” to amplify their image, “but they’re missing the ‘social’ aspect” of social media. By spending time actually interacting with people, whether it’s through a live chat or a written comment, Murphy said his campaign can connect with voters better than “a 30-second TV ad that says nothing, or a meme.”

Social media still new in politics

Facebook launched in February 2004, when George W. Bush was still in his first term. By 2008, the platform had 100 million active users. But it wasn’t until 2015 that a sitting president, Barack Obama, got an official page on what remains the world’s most popular social media platform. President Joe Biden now has more than 11.5 million followers.

In little more than a decade, Facebook went from practically unused by politicians to being part of any serious candidate’s campaign.

That’s evidence of how fast technology and American culture, and thus American politics, can shift. Google didn’t exist 25 years ago. But in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, more than $2 billion was spent on Google and Facebook advertisements combined between those supporting Biden and Trump.

TikTok is new territory in the political realm; it launched in 2016 and was nearly banned in the U.S. two years ago due to suspicions it was being used by the Chinese government to spy on Americans.

That hasn’t stopped Murphy. He’s letting TikTok be at the core of his unconventional campaign. He owns the URL TikTokCandidate.com; it redirects to the donation page on Murphy’s actual campaign website.

Disillusioned with the playbook

Murphy has run for office once before: an unsuccessful bid for the state Senate in 2020, in which he lost to Republican Julian Bradley in a conservative district. Despite losing by 19 points, Murphy considered the run a success. The last Democrat to run for the district lost by 27 points.

He also learned that he hates political consultants.

When he was hired to lead Murphy’s campaign, Ryan Thompson said he told Murphy: “This will be an adventure for both of us.”

Thompson isn’t a political consultant. He runs a nonpolitical social media marketing firm, Mention Marketing.

During his 2020 campaign, Murphy said all of the $85,000 he spent was wasted. Most of it went to a political consultant, whom Murphy felt only understood how to stimulate a left-leaning base but couldn’t connect with moderates or conservatives. The rest of the $85,000 was spent on mailed pamphlets, the majority of which probably ended up in a recycle bin with the rest of the junk mail, Murphy surmised.

To break out of the pack, Murphy figured he needs to run a campaign that doesn’t look like that of a Democrat or a Republican. That’s one of the reasons he makes sure to interact with those who disagree with him online, to maybe plant a seed that could sprout into an “I Voted For Murphy” sticker.(tncms-asset)2fb7b2b9-5307-5527-8ab5-eddf14b9174c[5](/tncms-asset)

Taylor Lorenz — a Washington Post columnist who previously worked for The New York Times, she attained fame for her work in contextualizing how the internet intersects with real life — said in a Friday interview with The Journal Times that she believes social media (especially non-mainstream platforms) could be the way for outsider candidates to break through the gridlock of Republican vs. Democrat.

New online outlets also allow candidates who aren’t as well-funded or well-established to skirt media outlets that may be giving more coverage to wealthier, better-known candidates.

She pointed to how right-wing YouTubers in Brazil have been elected by the dozens to local, state and national government. There’s also Alexei Navalny, the leader of the resistance against Vladimir Putin within Russia who rose to prominence in part thanks to his use of online platforms, especially YouTube; one of Navalny’s investigations of the Kremlin got more than 92 million views in one week last year.

Domestically, Lorenz noted how Andrew Yang, the multimillionaire progressive entrepreneur who was practically unknown prior to the 2020 Democratic primary, was able to reach an audience online that became so fervent it got its own name: The Yang Gang, complete with its own meme culture. Nearly three-fourths of Yang supporters were under the age of 45, polling indicates.

“Outsider candidates can really flourish on the internet,” Lorenz said.

While the internet helped get Yang onto Democratic debate stages, he never made it over the hump. Yang won zero delegates in the 2020 primaries, and he placed fourth in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor last year.

One of the few TikTok videos of state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, also a leading Democratic candidate for U.S Senate, is her speaking with a podcaster about her fears of how social media can be used to spread “misinformation … like a wildfire.”

That’s one of the great dangers of social media.

While social media allows candidates to avoid reporters misrepresenting them, Lorenz said reporters also often act as “vetters” and “fact checkers.” On TikTok and most other internet platforms, you can say whatever you want, and there’s no guarantee anyone will publicly call you out if you’re wrong or lying.

A new kind of campaign

Even if he loses, Murphy said “what should be the lesson for politicians” is that catchy slogans and flashy graphics aren’t necessarily what wins over voters. Actually talking about issues and talking to them, even via social media comments, does, he said.

Murphy attests that he’s been able to interact with conservatives, liberals and independents on the app; sometimes having polite discussions, sometimes becoming the target of ridicule from those who disagree.

But, because of the way TikTok’s algorithm is set up, it’s certainly less likely for conservatives to come across his videos than like-minded scrollers.

TikTok only shows videos to users that the algorithm believes the user wants to see, based on the other videos they have liked or disliked, or the users they’ve followed. So if a user consistently views, likes or follows “Make America Great Again” content, for example, that user likely wouldn’t be shown much content from Murphy or other Democrats.

“There’s relatively little crosscutting political talk — i.e., across partisan lines, with politically heterogeneous others,” Ioana Literat, an assistant professor of communication and media at Teachers College, Columbia University, told The New York Times in 2020. “And when it does happen, it’s not very productive. It’s still a very polarized discussion of us v. them.”

A New York Times report published last month titled “Securing the TikTok Vote,” asked the question “Is the app the next frontier of political campaigning or just another place to burnish one’s image?”

In that article, Congressman Tim Ryan, an Ohio Republican who likewise has used TikTok to get his message out, “I started to see it (TikTok) as an opportunity to really speak to an audience that wasn’t watching political talk shows or watching the news.”

Murphy has invested far more energy into his TikTok than his competitors.

He admits candidates like Godlewski, Nelson and Barnes have been seen in-person by more voters while he’s been at home, replying to TikTok comments.

They’ve also spent far less time trying to cultivate a presence on TikTok. Godlewski and Lasry don’t even have accounts. Barnes and Nelson have fewer than 20 videos combined; Murphy has posted more than 60 videos just since Jan. 1.

Even if Murphy has 25,000 followers, hundreds of thousands of votes will be needed to win the Democratic nomination.

Murphy said now that he has a platform firmly established, and that COVID-19 restrictions are nearly nonexistent, he’ll be seen in public more: going to things like county fairs and speaking at community meetings. He also plans on hosting workshops with no more than 15 participants who hold disparate political beliefs with the hope of encouraging Wisconsinites to “talk to each other again.”

Will it work?

No poll to date has shown Murphy within range of the Democratic leaders, although very little nonbiased polling has been conducted in this election cycle.

The polling data aggregator RealClearPolitics.com doesn’t include Murphy among the challengers seeking Johnson’s seat: it lists Barnes, Godlewski, Nelson and Lasry.

There’s also no guarantee that Murphy’s thousands of followers will translate into votes in the Aug. 9 primary election.

One commenter wrote on a Murphy video in January “I wish I live(d) in Wisconsin but I’m here in TX.”

Still another commenter, with the username devourer.of.souls.666, wrote in March: “I’m 22 and I’ve never been so excited to vote before. I love your approach and how respectful you are during discourse.”

