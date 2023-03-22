Those are fighting words.
A Ducks fan denounced cheese curds, the unofficial Wisconsin state snack, on national TV when the UW-Madison men's basketball team played Oregon in the National Invitation Tournament in Eugene, Oregon, broadcast on ESPN.
The fan held up a sign behind the broadcasters Tuesday that said, "cheese curds are overated," spelling overrated wrong.
"There are few things that get Wisconsin Badger fans as riled up as the topic of a courtside sign that made its way onto the broadcast during the NIT matchup at Oregon. Oregon fans went after a Wisconsin staple: the cheese curd," Yahoo! Sports reported.
"If you haven’t spent time in the Badger State you're probably wondering why everyone cares so much. If there was a food that represented the state, the cheese curd would be it. It’s a Wisconsin staple that you can find at all of the legendary Madison establishments," the story said.
We'll never know if the fan meant squeaky, fresh curds or the decadent fried version. Whatever the case, Badgers fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure.
Here are some of their responses (by the way, the Badgers wound up beating the Ducks 61-58):
NIT Tweet cheese curd collection
Whoa, whoa, whoa, Oregon… pic.twitter.com/nnqHyicIlK— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 22, 2023
Misspelled and uncalled for. https://t.co/gUR7hT2UPk— Max Thoma (@MaxThoma) March 22, 2023
Words like this are how wars are started. pic.twitter.com/RXJbSZJ6m9— Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) March 22, 2023
Getting in on the cheese curd discourse:— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) March 22, 2023
Look, you can't get them from anywhere and expect greatness. They are fantastic at the Old Fashioned downtown or Craftsman in Middleton.
Also, my homemade cheese curds absolutely rock and will make them for anyone willing to come over.
I’ll admit, even as a @UWMadison alum and native Wisconsinite (and yes, one with a love for Oregon), I am not a huge fan of cheese curds, either.— Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) March 22, 2023
But I must ask, do you know what is not
O-V-E-R-R-A-T-E-D, my dear random @uoregon student?
SPELLING. C’mon, man. pic.twitter.com/z3EJDpBsyw
Do these look overrated?!— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 22, 2023
Cheese curds are a gift from the heavens. https://t.co/tofB8hMMxk pic.twitter.com/vuoI1fzIMJ
Everybody watching the World Baseball Classic:— Wisconsin Clothing Company (@WiscoClothingCo) March 22, 2023
Badger fans mad at a fan for saying cheese curds are overrated during an NIT Quarterfinal game: pic.twitter.com/0q4ZUDaVkf
These are fighting words! Cheese curds FTW.— Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) March 22, 2023
*overrated https://t.co/suZFPy08Ig
Cheese curds are overrated sign behind Robbie Hummel. When asked, “That’s a personal preference so I don’t know.”— Aaron Ferguson (@Sports_Aaron) March 22, 2023
Curds on me your next trip to Madison, @RobbieHummel.
This is just factually incorrect pic.twitter.com/cTdHIB0CGq— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 22, 2023
Delivery: Absolutely horrendous.— Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) March 22, 2023
Message: ....not entirely false??
*ducks* https://t.co/dPJNdycjA6