Those are fighting words.

A Ducks fan denounced cheese curds, the unofficial Wisconsin state snack, on national TV when the UW-Madison men's basketball team played Oregon in the National Invitation Tournament in Eugene, Oregon, broadcast on ESPN.

The fan held up a sign behind the broadcasters Tuesday that said, "cheese curds are overated," spelling overrated wrong.

"There are few things that get Wisconsin Badger fans as riled up as the topic of a courtside sign that made its way onto the broadcast during the NIT matchup at Oregon. Oregon fans went after a Wisconsin staple: the cheese curd," Yahoo! Sports reported.

"If you haven’t spent time in the Badger State you're probably wondering why everyone cares so much. If there was a food that represented the state, the cheese curd would be it. It’s a Wisconsin staple that you can find at all of the legendary Madison establishments," the story said.

We'll never know if the fan meant squeaky, fresh curds or the decadent fried version. Whatever the case, Badgers fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Here are some of their responses (by the way, the Badgers wound up beating the Ducks 61-58):