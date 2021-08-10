Andrew Cuomo resigns; Kathy Hochul becomes N.Y. governor in 14 days

But the weight of the allegations combined with the loss of virtually any political support was too much for Cuomo to survive in office.

"Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing. And I cannot be the cause of that," he said today. "New York tough means New York loving. And I love New York. And I love you and everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love. And I would never want to be unhelpful in any way."

Despite apologizing for his actions, he pushed back against accusations that he had groped a woman who intended to make any feel uncomfortable.

He specifically mentioned the trooper whose allegations were outlined in the report, saying he had asked for her to be transferred to his protection detail because he wanted it to be more diverse and that he doesn't remember touching her. He said he touches all of the troopers in his detail, whether male or female, and that it's meant to be friendly.

He grew emotional as he talked about watching the news coverage of the allegations with his three daughters, twins who are 26 and one who is 23.