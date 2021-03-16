Anesthesia monitoring changes suggested by UW study of consciousness in monkeys

In the new study, UW–Madison researchers recorded electrical activity in about 1,000 neurons surrounding each of 100 sites throughout the brains of a pair of monkeys at the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center. The monkeys were recorded during several states of consciousness: under drug-induced anesthesia, light sleep, resting wakefulness and roused from anesthesia into a waking state through electrical stimulation of a spot deep in the brain.

A computer, using machine learning, calculated which areas of the brain and electrical activity patterns corresponded most strongly with consciousness. The results pointed away from the frontal cortex, the part of the brain typically monitored during anesthesia.