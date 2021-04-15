Anglers warned after PFAS found in trout near Fort McCoy

Wisconsin health officials are warning people to limit consumption of fish from a popular trout stream near the Fort McCoy military base because of elevated levels of hazardous PFAS chemicals.

The Department of Health Services says anglers should eat fish from Silver Creek in Monroe County no more than once a month after brook and brown trout collected in July showed dangerous levels of PFOS, one of thousands of synthetic compounds known as “forever chemicals” that have been linked to cancer, liver disease, and reproductive problems and may interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines.

The advisory, announced Thursday by the Department of Natural Resources, is the first PFAS consumption advisory issued for inland trout in Wisconsin.

The average concentration of PFOS was about 57 parts per billion; the highest was 105 ppb. The Great Lakes Consortium for Fish Consumption recommends limiting consumption to one meal per month when PFOS levels are above 50 ppb and warns against eating any fish with levels over 200 ppb.

Silver Creek is a 10.4-mile class 1 trout stream that flows into the La Crosse River and is primarily situated within the bounds of the 60,000-acre Army base.