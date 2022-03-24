Animal fat leaks from Land O' Lakes facility, plugs 2,000 feet of sanitary sewer in Mauston

An accident Saturday at the Land O’ Lakes facility leaked an unknown amount of animal fat into the city of Mauston’s sanitary sewer system, resulting in an estimated 5,000 gallons of untreated wastewater being released as the problem was being cleaned up, according to a press release from the city’s Public Works department.

The animal fat — used as an ingredient at Land O’ Lakes’ animal feed manufacturing facility — got into the sanitary sewer system, solidified and clogged about 2,000 feet of the the sewer, the release said.

Mauston Public Works immediately began clearing the sewer lines when it was notified of the situation, according to the release, and the city requested assistance from the nearby city of New Lisbon for an additional sewer-cleaning machine.

The blockage was removed in about three hours, and an estimated 5,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged. A majority of the wastewater is believed to have been contained in a ditch before it could enter the river system, the release said.

The ditch was cleaned and the culvert pipe into the river was sandbagged while Land O’ Lakes cleaned up, according to the release. Land O’ Lakes will be testing water to ensure no harm was done as a precaution.