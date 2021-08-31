Animal rights groups sue to stop wolf hunt; complaint alleges 'squatting' DNR board chair tainted decision

DNR scientists say the unusual timing of the winter hunt, which overlapped with breeding season, make it difficult to understand the long-term impacts on the population, which was estimated to be about 1,034 wolves as of spring 2020.

The complaint describes the Aug. 11 meeting as “a parody of reasoned deliberation” led by Chair Fred Prehn, who has refused to relinquish his seat to Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee after his term expired May 1.

“The 300-wolf quota was decided by an illegal vote taken by an improper body, both influenced and ultimately decided by a person who was no longer a member of that body, based on political considerations that disregarded facts, science, and the expertise of agency biologists, and under the umbrella of an unconstitutional law,” the complaint states.

A DNR spokesperson declined to comment on the litigation. Prehn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.