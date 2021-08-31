Animal rights groups sue to stop wolf hunt; complaint alleges 'squatting' DNR board chair tainted decision

Animal rights groups are suing the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over a proposed fall wolf hunt they say was illegally set and will deliver a “devastating blow” to the remaining wolf population.
The Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance, Animal Wellness Action, the Center for a Humane Economy and the Coyote Project have asked the courts to overturn a 300-wolf limit set earlier this month by the DNR’s policy board.
In a complaint filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court, the groups say the board “spurned the recommendations of DNR’s experts, disregarded science, and ignored the facts to arrive at a politically contrived conclusion that flouts the Board’s constitutional and statutory responsibility to protect and conserve the state’s wildlife.”
Wildlife officials had proposed a limit of 130, citing uncertainty about the impact of a rushed February season where hunters killed 218 wolves, nearly twice the state’s allotment.
The DNR estimates another 33 wolves were killed last year by vehicles, depredation control or poaching, although researchers at UW-Madison say people killed up to a third of the state’s population last year, mostly through overharvest and poaching.
DNR scientists say the unusual timing of the winter hunt, which overlapped with breeding season, make it difficult to understand the long-term impacts on the population, which was estimated to be about 1,034 wolves as of spring 2020.
The complaint describes the Aug. 11 meeting as “a parody of reasoned deliberation” led by Chair Fred Prehn, who has refused to relinquish his seat to Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee after his term expired May 1.
“The 300-wolf quota was decided by an illegal vote taken by an improper body, both influenced and ultimately decided by a person who was no longer a member of that body, based on political considerations that disregarded facts, science, and the expertise of agency biologists, and under the umbrella of an unconstitutional law,” the complaint states.
A DNR spokesperson declined to comment on the litigation. Prehn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The groups are asking the court to block the DNR from issuing any permits for the fall hunt and to invalidate the 2011 law requiring the hunt, which they say violates the separation of powers and the public trust doctrine enshrined in the state constitution.
This is the second time this year the DNR has faced legal action over wolf hunting.
Last winter a Jefferson County judge ordered the DNR to hold a hunt in the final days of February, later than any previous state-sanctioned seasons.
Hunter Nation Inc., a Kansas-based organization run by the former head of Americans For Prosperity, sued the DNR after the agency said there was not time to develop a science-based quota in consultation with tribal governments.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed gray wolves from the endangered species list on Jan. 4, returning management authority to the lower 48 states and tribes. State law requires the DNR to allow wolf trapping and hunting from November through February if wolves are not listed as endangered.
This story will be updated.