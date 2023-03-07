Another big late-week snowstorm is set to hit southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

Several inches of snow is expected Thursday evening into Friday, with areas of blowing and drifting snow possible, National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Gehring said.

A winter storm watch was issued for 3 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday, with 6 or more inches of snow possible.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis said the late-week system “will likely bring another round of plowable snow for most of the forecast area.”

Quiet weather is expected ahead of the storm, with the Weather Service forecasting highs of 42 both Tuesday and Wednesday, under mostly sunny skies Tuesday and mostly cloudy skies Wednesday.

Chances for snow are 30% Thursday, mainly after 3 p.m., 90% Thursday night, and 60% Friday, with 4 to 6 inches of accumulation possible Thursday night. East winds could gust to 25 miles per hour Thursday, 30 mph Thursday night, and north winds could gust to 25 mph Friday, with highs near 39 and 34 sandwiching a low around 29.

Highs will stay in the mid-30s Saturday through Monday, with a 30% chance for snow Saturday night and Sunday7 and a 20% chance Sunday night. Skies should be partly sunny Saturday and Monday, and mostly cloudy Sunday.

Tsaparis said snow is likely Thursday night into Friday morning, with accumulations but he didn’t offer any possible totals.

He also said light snow also is possible Saturday night into Sunday night.

Photos: Remembering the monster blizzard of 1947 in Madison View toward the Capitol Shoveling out cars Car snowed under Heavy blanket of snow Looking west on West Doty Street State Journal front page Jan. 30, 1947