Another big storm looking to be near-miss for southern Wisconsin

A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters.

"This storm is expected to bring a multitude of weather hazards, including snow and falling temperatures across the West and an area of steady snow from the Front Range to the Great Lakes," said AccuWeather meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

The heaviest snow is expected for portions of northern Missouri, eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and Michigan, though the exact track of the storm still is uncertain. Strong wind gusts could cause limited visibility and possibly localized whiteout or blizzard conditions.

The National Weather Service said that in Madison on Monday, look for skies becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 23 and southwest winds around 5 miles per hour turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.

After an overnight low around 9, Tuesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 34 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon and gusting as high as 25 mph.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, temperatures will rise to around 40 by 3 a.m. as south winds blow around 15 mph and gust to 30 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 90% Wednesday in the form of rain before 4 p.m., then snow, possibly mixed with rain, and possible snow accumulation of less than a half-inch; 50% Wednesday night in the form of snow and freezing rain before 10 p.m., then snow; and 20% Thursday in the form of snow before noon, followed by quiet weather through the weekend.

Skies over Madison should be cloudy Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs falling to around 33 by 5 p.m. Wednesday, then near 19, 28, 27 and 42, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 16, zero, 11 and 16.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a rain/snow mix developing Wednesday and continuing overnight; light snow possible Thursday, mainly to the south of the Madison area; and flurries possible overnight Friday into Saturday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 23, 34, 42, 22, 25, 25 and 39, and overnight lows around 10, 33, 17, zero, 13 and 19.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 14 at 4:13 p.m., 16 degrees below the normal high and 37 degrees below the record high of 51 for Feb. 13, set in 1921.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 3 at 8:26 a.m., 11 degrees below the normal low and 27 degrees above the record low of 24 below for Feb. 13, set in 1905.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, keeping Madison’s February total at 0.08 inches, 0.57 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.25 inches, 1.5 inches below normal. The 2022 precipitation total stayed at 0.56 inches, 1.56 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 13 is 1.03 inches in 1950.

Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, keeping Madison’s February total at 0.9 inches, 5.4 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 16.5 inches, 15.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 17.1 inches, 18.5 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 13 is 10.3 inches in 1950.

Madison’s official snow depth is 4 inches.

