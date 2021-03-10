 Skip to main content
Another side effect from COVID-19: hair loss
Another side effect from COVID-19: hair loss

Kismet salon Kristin Knechtges cuts and styles the hair of client Debbie Carlson in Madison in September.

Hair loss, sometimes seen after a heart attack, car accident or childbirth, appears to be on the rise among people who have recovered from COVID-19, according to a UW Health dermatologist.

Dr. Apple Bodemer said she started seeing more cases of hair loss last summer, with an increase in the fall as COVID-19 surged in Dane County.

“Prior to COVID-19, I was seeing two to four hair loss patients per month," Bodemer said in a statement. "Recently I have been seeing up to five or six a day."

Hair loss associated with physical and emotional stress from COVID-19 is called telogen effluvium, which commonly occurs after stressors such as heart attacks, car accidents, childbirth or the loss of loved ones, she said.

When the body is under stress, hair growth is put on hold, Bodemer said. Typically it starts to regrow about four to six months later, when shedding occurs. Hair loss up to 50 percent is not uncommon, she said.

Hair typically grows back in six to 12 months, Bodemer said.

She said she talks to patients about doing mindfulness and taking supplements that help support the adrenal glands, to better handle physical aspects of stress. Rogaine is an option but can take several months to kick in.

Long-term hair loss can also be caused by thyroid disease, iron deficiency or other undiagnosed medical conditions.

