Another side effect from COVID-19: hair loss

Hair loss, sometimes seen after a heart attack, car accident or childbirth, appears to be on the rise among people who have recovered from COVID-19, according to a UW Health dermatologist.

Dr. Apple Bodemer said she started seeing more cases of hair loss last summer, with an increase in the fall as COVID-19 surged in Dane County.

“Prior to COVID-19, I was seeing two to four hair loss patients per month," Bodemer said in a statement. "Recently I have been seeing up to five or six a day."

Hair loss associated with physical and emotional stress from COVID-19 is called telogen effluvium, which commonly occurs after stressors such as heart attacks, car accidents, childbirth or the loss of loved ones, she said.

When the body is under stress, hair growth is put on hold, Bodemer said. Typically it starts to regrow about four to six months later, when shedding occurs. Hair loss up to 50 percent is not uncommon, she said.