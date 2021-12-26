Another year of traversing the state, Barry Adams looks back on 2021

I have a vague idea of the kind of stories I’ll write for this column in the coming year.

In fact, one is already waiting in the wings, only you’ll have to wait until next Sunday to read about an entrepreneur in Walworth County who is building wooden boats that cost between $250,000 and $500,000.

But this week’s column is about looking back. And 2021 brought another year of travels that had me, and usually one of our staff photographers, exploring the people and places that make Wisconsin special.

There were a few topics of a more serious nature, like the persistent flooding at Fish Lake in northwestern Dane County, the cleanup and aftermath of a devastating tornado in Boscobel and the 150th anniversary of the deadliest fire in U.S. history that tore across northeastern Wisconsin in 1871.

On a much lighter note, the Wisconsin State Journal paid me not once but twice to go fishing. I was in Boulder Junction two weeks ago to write about the arrival of snow and ice, but few fish. In late June I floated down the Menominee River northwest of Marinette to fly fish for smallmouth bass and tell the story of a river that continues to be threatened by a proposed open pit mine.

I feel incredibly blessed to do what I do and have cherished the opportunity since I first started writing this column in the fall of 2010.

And before we go any further, a huge shout-out to photographers John Hart, Amber Arnold, Kayla Wolf and the now retired Steve Apps. Their images helped make this column what it is and after driving to assignments separately for much of 2020, vaccines have allowed us to hit the road together, bringing more normalcy to our workday.

What COVID-19 has taught us is that there are no promises for the future but the past is now history and, in the case of our written stories, photographs and videos, snug in our electronic archives.

Most memorable stories

Two of my most memorable stories of the year involved the Wisconsin Historical Society and artifacts separated by more than 1,200 years.

In May, Wittnebel’s Tavern was loaded onto trucks and moved 27 miles from its property along Highway 67 in Old Ashippun north of Oconomowoc to Old World Wisconsin south of Eagle.

The building will be used as part of a historic brewing experience scheduled to open this spring and will help recreate a 1930s tavern.

Six months later we were on hand at Spring Harbor Beach in Madison as the Historical Society and an armada of volunteers raised a 1,200 year-old dugout canoe from 27 feet of water in Lake Mendota. The canoe — the oldest, intact vessel ever recovered from Wisconsin waters — is undergoing a two-year restoration and will someday be part of a new museum on the Capitol Square.

I also stayed in town for another story, this one in June when the Dane County Farmers Market finally opened on the Capitol Square after being held at the Alliant Energy Center due to COVID-19. The story also included Paddle & Portage, which returned to the Isthmus that same day, although using a different route that included the Yahara River.

Monona took a turn as it hosted an outdoor curling tournament at Winnequah Park in January. The temperature was in the single digits that day but the Madison Curling Club, which was closed due the pandemic, recruited about 40 volunteers who built a 120-foot-long, 30-foot-wide rink in the park just north of the Dream Park Playground.

Other winter adventures included a ride along as a groomer readied the snowmobile trails near the village of Dane, a trip to the Port of Milwaukee to learn about the road salt that is imported to Wisconsin and used throughout the state and a drive to Lake Geneva to report of the U.S. Snow Sculpting Championships.

“The 10-degree temperature was ideal. The wind, not so much,” I wrote back in February. “Yes, the sun was out, but a steady 11-mph wind out of the west gusted to 21 mph, blasted across Geneva Lake and made the real-feel temperature fluctuate between minus 4 and minus 10 degrees.”

Driftless tripping

One of my favorite places to travel is the Driftless Region in southwestern Wisconsin. And since I picked up fly fishing about four years ago, it has been a great way to discover new streams filled with brown, brook and rainbow trout.

One such trip was back in May when I traveled to Lancaster to write about the new owners of Walker’s Clothing & Shoes, an institution in the city’s downtown since 1928. I left Madison at 5:30 a.m. and was on a stream rising with browns shortly after 7 a.m. About three hours later I found myself exploring Walker’s expansive basement that holds one of the largest inventories of shoes in the state. Nelson Dewey, Wisconsin’s first governor, is buried just a few blocks away.

A month earlier, I had traveled north of Platteville to check out the Platteville Produce Auction in a new $700,000 facility where Amish and Mennonite farmers sell vegetables, plants, flowers and homemade wooden yard decorations.

“The broccoli plants were three inches high, flats of pansies and impatiens were waiting to bloom, and hundreds of hanging baskets had yet to see a front porch,” I wrote. “A food trailer was well stocked with fresh, homemade donuts, breakfast sandwiches of egg and bacon and promises of rhubarb pie later in the season.”

Another trip to the Driftless Region came in August where we watched in awe near Ridgeway as Nels Diller and two interns used broad axes, draw knives, hand drills, planers and chisels in what is now a seven-year effort to rebuild a log house for Folklore Village. The home was originally built beginning in 1848 by Aslak Olsen Lie, his family and friends near the hamlet of Klevenville, northeast of Mount Horeb.

One story in 2021 took place outside our state boundaries and is turning into kind of a habit. While on family vacations I’ve reported out stories about New York City’s connections to Wisconsin, did another from Kiln, Mississippi, home of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, and in March 2020, just a few weeks before COVID-19 brought much of the country to halt, wrote about visiting Arizona where we took in Spring Training for the Milwaukee Brewers.

This year found us in Colorado for the wedding of a nephew. So while en route from Denver to Buena Vista, we stopped at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs. The 60,000-square-foot, $90 million museum opened in 2020 and is filled with artifacts, including those from Wisconsin athletes. It holds Dan Jansen’s ice skates, a seat signed by Bob Suter, Mark Johnson and the rest of the 1980 U.S. men’s Miracle on Ice hockey team, and stories of the remarkable athletes on the men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams, many of whom played and or coached at UW-Whitewater.

Fall in Wisconsin

Back in Wisconsin, the fall stories included an update on the restoration of the 1385 steam locomotive for the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in North Freedom, a trip on a few newly designated Rustic Roads and following around Jesse Peterson in Fitchburg as he harvested black walnuts using a wire rolling basket.

Perhaps one of the most memorable trips of the year came in October when a celebration of life was held for the late Tom Every. He’s best known as Dr. Evermor and the creator of an art park along Highway 12 south of Baraboo. The event included using colorful lights to illuminate at dusk the Forevertron, a 300-ton sculpture that is the centerpiece of the park and Dr. Evermor’s fantastical world.

There were many more in 2021 and I look forward to what 2022 has to offer.

Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for the coming year of On Wisconsin at badams@madison.com or 608-252-6148.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0