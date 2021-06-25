Anti-Biden sign with curse word along highway near Baraboo draws attention, complaints

“It was my intention to get attention,” Hoppe said.

The sign, which is a pre-ordered flag Hoppe attached to a different one he had displayed for more than a year thanking emergency workers for their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic, got attention. Hoppe said as he was doing his job driving a semi-trailer in another state, he received a call about its placement.

Those upset over the display had called local officials, from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Sauk County Highway Department and Sauk County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Tim McCumber.

Highway Operations Manager Darren Carrigan viewed the sign. Hoppe said Carrigan marked off the location of his property line to ensure the sign was placed on private property rather than the easement or county right-of-way. White spray paint marked the line directly next to where Hoppe had recently moved his sign posts.

Signs like that can go “both directions,” McCumber said, and though most people wouldn’t prefer one with that language displayed, private property owners are allowed Constitutional rights.