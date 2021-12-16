Appeals court denies wetland permit for Monroe County frac sand project

Environmental advocates scored a legal victory Thursday in a years-long effort to stop a Georgia timber company from building a frac sand facility on rare wetlands in western Wisconsin.

A state appeals court declined to reinstate a permit for Meteor Timber to fill 16.25 acres of hardwood swamp for the $75 million project, upholding lower court rulings that the Department of Natural Resources violated the law when it issued the permit.

In an order issued Thursday the three-judge panel found the DNR lacked sufficient information to assess the environmental impacts of the proposed project and that the law does not allow the DNR to amend a permit that wasn’t valid in the first place.

The decision marks the end of another chapter in a five-year legal battle spanning two administrations, multiple courts, and cratering demand for the high-quality Wisconsin sand used to extract oil and gas from deep rock formations.

Environmental advocates and the Ho-Chunk Nation hailed the decision as a victory for the state and its natural resources.

“We understand the need for extracting resources like the fuel we need to drive to work but we also know that the costs to our community and to this land outweigh any of the benefits,” said Ho-Chunk Rep. Conroy Greendeer, Jr. “This decision validates our commitment to protecting these lands, our natural resources, and our community.”

“The decision is also a reminder that even the state’s largest industries and most powerful companies are accountable to our environmental laws,” said Rob Lee, an attorney with Midwest Environmental Advocates.

Attorneys for Meteor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The appeals court affirmed rulings by circuit court and administrative law judges who said Meteor failed to demonstrate its project would not result in significant adverse impacts to the environment.

The rescinded permit would have been the state’s single largest destruction of wetlands for a frac sand project.

“It’s a perfect example of trying to destroy something that we need, this untouched pristine wetland, to facilitate fossil fuel infrastructure that we don’t need and that’s making our climate problems even worse,” said Clean Wisconsin staff attorney Even Feinauer.

Permit sought in 2016

Meteor applied for the permit in 2016, saying it needed to fill the wetlands to build a processing and rail loading facility near the town of Millston that would serve two nearby mines on land the company acquired when it purchased nearly 50,000 acres of Wisconsin forest.

The company argued the site, on the Union Pacific rail line, was the only viable option to economically deliver its product to oil producers in Texas.

Despite finding that the project would result in “permanent and irreversible” impacts and the loss of 13.4 acres of “exceptional quality” imperiled habitat, Gov. Scott Walker’s DNR granted a permit in May 2017 that included dozens of conditions and questions. The agency issued a final permit five months later with some of those questions unanswered.

Clean Wisconsin and the Ho-Chunk challenged the permits, saying the agency failed to meet statutory requirements when it issued the permits.

After a five-day hearing, an administrative law judge ruled the DNR didn’t have all the information needed and revoked the permit in 2018.

Meteor asked then-Secretary Dan Meyer to overrule the judge’s decision, but Secretary Preston Cole, appointed by Gov. Tony Evers in January 2019, closed the case without modifying, affirming or repealing Defort’s decision, saying the issue would be best resolved by mutual agreement or in the courts.

Monroe County Circuit Judge Todd Ziegler made a similar ruling after Meteor challenged the decision in court, which led to the appeal.

Clean Wisconsin staff scientist Paul Mathewson says the wetlands are a relic of a landscape that has been largely lost to urbanization and agricultural development in the past century.

“We have to work to protect every bit that we can now, even this relatively small bit,” staff scientist Paul Mathewson said. “Protection is particularly important when it comes to rare wetlands like this one, since diversity of our landscape is key to resilience in the face of climate change.”

This story will be updated.

