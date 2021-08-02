Appeals court puts hold on search for messages between former regulator, utility execs

The plaintiffs previously discovered that Huebsch applied to be CEO of Dairyland after leaving the commission in February 2020, though he did not get the job.

In briefs filed Saturday with the Court of Appeals, Huebsch's attorney argued that Frost ignored “presumptions of impartiality, honestly (sic), and integrity” outlined in state law that forbid “fishing expeditions based on nothing more than speculation.”

The former state legislator and member of Gov. Scott Walker’s cabinet has testified he used Signal to send encrypted, ephemeral messages to long-time friends in the utility industry but never to discuss official commission business.

Attorney Ryan Walsh said Frost’s decision, if allowed to stand, would have “breathtaking implications” for public officials, especially judges.

“All it would take is for one party wishing to shop for a new judge to make allegations of connections between chambers and interested law firms, businesses, or other entities,” Walsh argued. “And if a judge left the bench and pursued employment at a company that had a matter before it previously, perhaps that would even be grounds for vacating the judge’s previous decision in favor of the business.”