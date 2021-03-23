April 6 election: Cunningham, Gabriele face off in Circuit Court Branch 6 race

Perhaps the most high-profile local race in the coming April 6 election is the one for Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 6 judge.
Competing for the seat are Kenosha attorney Angela Cunningham and Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele. The two advanced from the Feb. 16 primary, in which Kenosha County Court Commissioner Elizabeth Pfeuffer was eliminated from contention.
The winner of the April 6 election will replace longtime Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner, who is retiring at the end of her term this summer.
Cunningham and Gabriele are touting their levels of experience in the courtroom, publicizing their endorsements and spotlighting their community involvement and experiences in their race.
The Branch 6 judgeship is one of three on the April 6 ballot. Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, appointed to the Kenosha County Circuit Court last year, is facing Kenosha resident Gerad Dougvillo, a former prosecutor in Racine County and currently a court commissioner in Walworth County, in the race for Branch 1 judge. Candidate information and questions and answers with those candidates appeared in the March 16 Kenosha News and are available online at kenoshanews.com.
Incumbent Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman of Randall is unopposed in the race for Branch 8. Circuit court judges are paid $147,555 annually and serve a 6-year term.
The Branch 6 candidates were asked to answer questions regarding their qualifications and philosophies. Here, in alphabetical order by last name, are their responses.
What do you see as the qualities most important for a circuit court judge?
Cunningham: Circuit court judges should be intelligent, firm, fair, compassionate, and empathetic. They should be impartial, and not persuaded by personal beliefs or public pressure. Judges should have experience working with people from diverse backgrounds and working in various areas of the law. It is also important for circuit court judges to have knowledge of the community at large and how issues, such as mental illness, poverty, implicit bias and systemic racism affect, not just the litigants who appear in court, but also the effectiveness of the court system.
Gabriele: A judge needs extensive and practical courtroom experience to make the serious and complicated decisions that court proceedings require. The consequences of making a mistake as a judge are far reaching; that’s why great lawyers make great judges.
A judge needs the ability to make tough and sometimes unpopular decisions without bowing to public pressure or prejudice. It is less important to have some experience in all areas of law and instead what is more important is preparedness, interest in the cases, and strong desire to serve justice. Recognizing and having experience in seeking the truth and justice as a public servant rather than advocating for the best result for a client are also critical qualities.
A judge also needs to have an open mind to solutions to improving our judicial system and to protecting our community. Having a strong and demonstrated commitment to the Kenosha community is also critical.
What makes you the best-qualified candidate for the position?
Cunningham:
I am the best-qualified candidate because of my breadth of experience both inside the courtroom and in the community. I have experience making charging decisions, working with victims, and keeping the community safe as a prosecutor. I have experience representing people charged with a crime and understanding the backstories and motivations that caused them to come into contact with the criminal justice system.
I represented low-income people as a public interest attorney. Currently, I am a guardian ad litem, representing the best interests of some of the most vulnerable in our community in family law cases, guardianship actions, children in need of protection and services cases, and termination of parental rights cases.
Also, my previous career in social services and my community involvement gave me experience and understanding of issues the courts regularly deal with, including poverty, mental illness, alcohol, and other drug addiction, implicit bias, and systemic racism. In Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties, a study shows that Black men are more than 50 percent more likely to be sentenced to prison than white men accused of similar crimes. I’m ready to advocate for a detailed investigation on these disproportionate sentencing rates when I become Kenosha’s next Circuit Court Judge.
Gabriele: For 25 years, I have dedicated myself to protecting and bringing justice to the most vulnerable in our community — victims of sexual assault, homicides, and elder abuse.
My 25 years of experience handling these serious cases, the complicated legal issues that come with them, and many trials has given me the judgement to skillfully handle any kind of case.
I bring a unique perspective with my one on one experience with victims of crime — the understanding of their trauma, my personal understanding of the impact of crime and incarceration on families, bias through discussions with my foster son, my experience and interest in serving justice, and my collaboration with stakeholders to solve problems.
I am the only candidate who has the 25 years of proven experience of working to achieve the goals of protection, prevention, diversion, and rehabilitation in Kenosha. I have been bound as a public servant, as opposed to a private attorney, to seek the truth and justice, not to get the best result for a client. It has always been about doing the right thing- both in my professional and personal life.