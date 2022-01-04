Arctic front will bring snow, high winds, bitter cold to Wisconsin on Wednesday

An arctic front will bring snow, high winds and bitter cold to Wisconsin on Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for southern and central Wisconsin and a winter storm warning for far northern Wisconsin.

The advisory for southern and central Wisconsin runs from midnight to 6 p.m. Wednesday, with the cold front expected to move west to east across Wisconsin in the early morning hours, bringing light snow and winds gusting to 40 to 45 miles per hour, according to Cameron Miller, National Weather Service meteorologist.

In southern Wisconsin, 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected over areas generally north of Interstate 94, and an inch or less in areas along and south of I-94, where blowing snow will be the main hazard with the strong winds, potentially causing poor travel conditions.

More snow is expected to the north, with a trace to 2 inches in La Crosse, 2 to 5 inches in Eau Claire, 4 to 7 inches in Rhinelander, 12 to 16 inches in Hurley, and 2 to 4 inches in Green Bay. Milwaukee and Madison both should see an inch or less, and Kenosha just a trace, the Weather Service said.

The Alberta clipper storm will help set the stage for a larger storm later this week that could bring accumulating snow south of Wisconsin, AccuWeather said.

The storm will bring a period of snow and plunging temperatures from Colorado to parts of the central Plains from later Wednesday to Wednesday night, then move on the eastern U.S. later in the week.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 31 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph, the Weather Service said.

There’s a 40% chance for snow overnight, mainly after midnight, with patchy blowing snow after 2 a.m. as winds blow out of the south and then west at 15 to 25 mph and gust to 40 mph. Skies will be cloudy, with a low around 11 and wind chill values between zero and 10.

Wednesday’s forecast features a 20% chance for snow before 2 p.m. then flurries between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 12, west winds at 20 to 25 mph and gusting to 45 mph, with wind chill values of 5 below to 10 below.

Mostly quiet weather will follow into early next week, with just a 20% chance for snow Saturday night before midnight.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and sunny Monday, with highs near 12, 10, 30, falling to 14, and 13, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 4, 7 below, 2, 16 and zero.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts spotty, light snow developing overnight; an inch or less of snow for most of the Madison area, 1 to 2 inches to the north, and winds gusting to 40 mph on Wednesday; then quiet and generally cold weather into early next week.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 31, 18, 12, 10, 30, 22 and 15, and overnight lows around 15, 4, 7 below, 7, 14 and zero.

Monday’s high in Madison was 20 at 3:28 p.m., 8 degrees below the normal high and 37 degrees below the record high of 57 for Jan. 3, set in 1874.

Monday’s low in Madison was zero at 5:19 a.m., 14 degrees below the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 23 below for Jan. 3, set in 1887.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.04 inches, 0.1 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.73 inches, 0.04 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 3 is 0.7 inches, set in 1906.

With no snow on Monday, Madison’s January and 2022 snow total stayed at 0.8 inches, 0.3 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 7.3 inches, 5.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 7.9 inches, 8.8 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 3 is 8.3 inches, set in 1971.

Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.

